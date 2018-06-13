Trump effect setting off wave of GOP candidates in midterm elections

Republicans who are embracing President Donald Trump’s agenda are building considerable momentum heading into the midterm elections.

South Carolina congressional candidate Katie Arrington secured more than 50% of the vote, defeating the Trump critic and Republican incumbent in South Carolina, Rep. Mark Sanford.

“Having somebody in Washington who has the backbone to stand with our president was something that people in South Carolina wanted,” she told FOX Business’ Lou Dobbs on Wednesday.

The president tweeted his support for Arrington just hours before the polls closed Tuesday night.

“Mark Sanford has been very unhelpful to me in my campaign to MAGA. He is MIA and nothing but trouble. He is better off in Argentina. I fully endorse Katie Arrington for Congress in SC, a state I love. She is tough on crime and will continue our fight to lower taxes. VOTE Katie!”

Arrington credits her victory to the campaign’s grassroots efforts and relaying a simple message to voters, that her constituents support President Trump’s bold and conservative agenda.

“The first question anybody seemed to ask whenever we went to a door was, ‘Do you support our president or do you not?’,” she said.

With the resignation of almost 40 House Republicans, Arrington is urging other GOP candidates to focus on delivering the conservative agenda in order to secure a win at the voting booths.

“We have to have the backbone to stand up for what we stump out on the campaigns and say,” she said.