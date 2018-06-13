Trump’s leadership will level the US-China trade imbalance: Rep. Diane Black

The Trump administration is reportedly planning to impose tariffs on Chinese goods as early as this Friday.

Tennessee Congresswoman Diane Black (R) told FOX Business that President Donald Trump is demonstrating great leadership in his attempt to correct the overdue trade imbalance between the U.S. and China.

“Our leaders have been afraid to stand up to China,” Rep. Black said on Wednesday. “I believe that he is doing the right thing in standing up to China to get us some equal, fair trade.”

The value of the tariffs are said to be $50 billion, but the exact amount is subject to changes as Chinese goods are added and removed from the list.

In April, China matched the U.S. with 25% tariffs on American products including soybeans and chemical products.

Rep. Black, a member of the House Ways & Means Committee, said Trump’s tough stance on trade is in keeping with his campaign promises that focus on ensuring that America’s interest is the priority.

“He ran on Making America Great Again and to put America first and he’s doing just what he said, so we shouldn’t be surprised at that,” she said.