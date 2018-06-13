Trump went into North Korea summit well prepared, in his own style: Varney

We're going to do something different. Instead of an editorial, we're going to show you some of the tape which President Trump made for Kim Jong Un. He showed it to him at the summit.

Continue Reading Below

This is how our president appealed to the North Koreans.

Remember please, President Trump is a TV guy, he lives on the screen. He knows how to appeal to Kim Jong Un, who reportedly loves western movies and entertainment. So our president gave him entertainment. He showed him how prosperous North Korea could be, if he de-nukes.

This tape didn't get much publicity, but it shows the president went into this summit, very well prepared, in a Trump kind of way.