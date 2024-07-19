Trump donor who gave $1M to family of firefighter killed at rally is Florida attorney

The donor recognized by President Trump during his Republican National Convention (RNC) address Thursday night for contributing $1 million to the family of the man killed during a Trump rally has been identified as Florida attorney Dan Newlin.

A spokesperson for Newlin confirmed to FOX Business that the injury attorney gave the seven-figure sum to the family of 50-year-old retired fire chief Corey Comperatore, who died after being shot while shielding his wife and daughter during the assassination attempt on Trump last Saturday at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

During his speech on Thursday, Trump honored Comperatore, as well as the two other victims critically injured in the shooting, James Copenhaver, 70, and David Dutch, 57, before recognizing the donations to a GoFundMe he authorized for their loved ones.

"I am very proud to say that over the past few days we've raised $6.3 million for the families of David, James and Corey, including from a friend of mine… Right here, I just got it, $1 million," Trump said, holding up a check. "From Dan Newlin, thank you, Dan."

Trump emphasized that no amount of money could compensate for the loss of Comperatore's life or the injuries Copenhaver and Dutch sustained.

He then held a moment of silence in honor of Comperatore.