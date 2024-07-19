Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump
Trump donor who gave $1M to family of firefighter killed at rally is Florida attorney

Florida attorney Dan Newlin contributed seven-figure sum to the family of Trump rally victim Corey Comperatore

 Republican National Convention attendees applaud as former President Trump makes an appearance following the assassination attempt against him. video

Trump receives a standing ovation at the RNC

 Republican National Convention attendees applaud as former President Trump makes an appearance following the assassination attempt against him.

The donor recognized by President Trump during his Republican National Convention (RNC) address Thursday night for contributing $1 million to the family of the man killed during a Trump rally has been identified as Florida attorney Dan Newlin.

A spokesperson for Newlin confirmed to FOX Business that the injury attorney gave the seven-figure sum to the family of 50-year-old retired fire chief Corey Comperatore, who died after being shot while shielding his wife and daughter during the assassination attempt on Trump last Saturday at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

During his speech on Thursday, Trump honored Comperatore, as well as the two other victims critically injured in the shooting, James Copenhaver, 70, and David Dutch, 57, before recognizing the donations to a GoFundMe he authorized for their loved ones.

trump holding up check

Former President Trump holds a $1 million check from lawyer Dan Newlin to be given to the family of Corey Comperatore, who was fatally shot at a rally where Trump survived an assassination attempt, on the last day of the 2024 Republican National Conv (JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"I am very proud to say that over the past few days we've raised $6.3 million for the families of David, James and Corey, including from a friend of mine… Right here, I just got it, $1 million," Trump said, holding up a check. "From Dan Newlin, thank you, Dan."

Donald Trump speaks at the RNC

Former President and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks on the last day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 18, 2024.  (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Trump emphasized that no amount of money could compensate for the loss of Comperatore's life or the injuries Copenhaver and Dutch sustained. 

He then held a moment of silence in honor of Comperatore.