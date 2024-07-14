GoFundMe 'authorized' by Trump for Butler, PA, victims exceeds $1m; Vivek Ramaswamy donates $30k

Former President Donald Trump's campaign launched a GoFundMe in support of the victims and their families of the Butler, Pennsylvania, rally shooting.

During a campaign event in Butler, about 45 minutes outside of Pittsburgh, a gunman opened fire in an apparent assassination attempt on Trump's life. Several shots rang out, and Trump was shot in the ear. He was quickly covered by Secret Service agents before he was evacuated from the stage.

The FBI identified the shooter as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park.

One rally attendee was killed, and two others were injured. The shooter was shot and killed by the Secret Service. The victims' names have yet to be disclosed.

Trump's campaign revealed the GoFundMe and the link has been shared across social media platforms in an attempt to promote the $1 million goal of contributions.

Lynne Patton, Senior Advisor to Trump, shared the link to her Instagram story and encouraged social media users to donate.

The page, which was launched by Meredith O’Rourke, Trump's campaign national finance director, reads: "President Donald Trump has authorized this account as a place for donations to the supporters and families wounded or killed in today’s brutal and horrific assassination attempt. All donations will be directed to these proud Americans as they grieve and recover. May God bless and unite our nation."

Former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy donated $30,000 to the cause. Ramaswamy joined Fox News' Martha MacCallum and John Roberts to discuss how fortunate Trump is to be alive following the violence.

"I personally believe that God intervened today," he said.

He went on to address Americans and implore them, no matter whom they are voting for, to come together.

"This is unacceptable in the United States of America," he said. He added that in the U.S., Americans are provided the right to free speech and open debate and should exercise their First Amendment rights versus carrying out violent attacks.

Former GOP candidate, Doug Burgum, and his wife Kathryn donated $2,500 to the GoFundMe page and American musician Kid Rock shelled out $50,000 to the page on Sunday morning.

Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, donated $10,000 to the cause and Ben Shapiro contributed $15,000.

A gift of $25,000 was contributed by Happy Dad President, John Shahidi. Donors have left comments attached to their donations expressing condolences, prayers and good wishes to the families and President Trump. As of 10 a.m. Sunday morning, the GoFundMe page had exceeded $1,000,000 in donations.

The FBI continues to investigate the attack and the shooter.