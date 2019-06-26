Trump tweets reaction to Democratic primary debate: ‘BORING!’

President Trump appeared to be unimpressed Wednesday night as the first Democratic primary debate got underway.

As the first 10 candidates debated on stage about the issues facing the country, Trump took to Twitter with a simple response: “BORING!”

His comment echoed what he told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo earlier Wednesday during an interview on “Mornings with Maria,” saying that the debate “just seems very boring.”

Trump tweeted again, slamming NBC and MSNBC for a technical issue that struck amid the debate in which the audio dropped out.

“.@NBCNews and @MSNBC should be ashamed of themselves for having such a horrible technical breakdown in the middle of the debate,” he tweeted. “Truly unprofessional and only worthy of a FAKE NEWS Organization, which they are!”

The president’s comments came as he was on his way to Osaka, Japan, for the G20 Summit. Air Force One landed in Anchorage, Alaska, for a refueling stop on Wednesday, following which Trump deplaned and was asked about the debate after approaching a group of servicemen and women.

"I think they're all going to do very poorly,” he said, adding that he opted to greet the military personnel instead of staying onboard and watching.

"I chose you," he said.

Fox News’ Jamie Nelson contributed to this report.