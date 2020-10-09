Trump campaign slashes ad spending in Minnesota

The Trump 2020 campaign has slashed advertisement spending in Minnesota ahead of Nov. 3 -- but not completely.

The campaign still plans to spend nearly $9 million on ads in the state, which narrowly elected former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016, between now and Oct. 27, but it has been steadily cutting back since September, according to data from media intelligence company Advertising Analytics, LLC.

"If overspending on TV ads determined the outcome of elections, Hillary Clinton would be president – but it’s cute that Joe Biden and his campaign think buying ads makes up for years of Democrats viewing states like Minnesota as flyover country," Trump 2020 campaign spokeswoman Samantha Zager said in a statement to Fox News.

During the weeks beginning Sept. 8, Sept 15 and Sept. 22, the campaign cut ad spending by about $250,000, $280,000 and $540,000, respectively. Those cuts increase in October to about $2.1 million and $1.8 million during the weeks beginning Sept. 29 and Oct. 6.

Zager added that while "Biden can try to buy votes," President Trump "and his campaign will continue earning votes and discussing his America First agenda as we have been for years, whether through our top-tier ground game, in-person and online events, or utilizing digital, TV, and radio ads."

"We’re confident that come November, we’ll win Minnesota and celebrate victory while Biden binge watches his TV ads from his basement," Zager said.

Trump's reelection campaign has been steadily cutting back on ad spending in the Midwest, including in some of the states that helped him win in 2016, and shifting some of that money South, as Fox News reported.

The campaign has cut has roughly $2 million in ad reservations in Michigan and Wisconsin since September and it has gone dark on local TV in Ohio and Iowa.

Advertising Analytics Vice President John Link previously told Fox News that he calls the move a "sunbelt strategy," saying, "Over the last month, the president’s moved $22 million out of Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, and Ohio – and it's added $19.8 million to the swing states of Florida, Georgia, Arizona and North Carolina."

