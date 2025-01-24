Trump Burger chain expanding in Texas, owner praises president as 'gentleman that makes peace'

A small burger chain in Texas is serving up ground beef and fries with a side of support for President Donald Trump, the restaurant's namesake and for whom the eatery is themed.

Inside, Trump-stamped burgers are on the menu, and there is memorabilia honoring the 45th and 47th president.

"We're huge Trump supporters," owner Roland Beainy, who was born and raised in Lebanon and moved to the United States in 2019, told FOX Business. "He's a gentleman that makes peace. Even before he took office, he made peace in the Middle East already between Lebanon and Israel."

Beainy opened the first Trump Burger restaurant in 2020 during Trump's first term in Bellville, a town a little more than an hour outside Houston. A second location followed in Flatonia, near San Antonio, and another is slated to open in Houston in a few weeks.

Beainy plans to open a fourth location in Kemah, a city on Galveston Bay with a sprawling entertainment complex filled with waterfront restaurants, theme park rides and retail stores. The chain is not affiliated with Trump.

Regarding Trump, Beainy said he also likes that the president is an entrepreneur and supports his economic policies. He noted that in 2020 he would pay around $15 for a gallon of cooking oil.

"Once Biden took over, we started to pay $50 to $52, and now it's down to $28," he said. "It's still too high."

Prices for chicken and beef, particularly Angus beef, have also increased, said Beainy, who has worked in the food industry for 20 years and has restaurants in Dubai and Lebanon.

Like most burger joints, Trump Burger serves typical American fare. A "Trump Burger" consists of an 8-ounce Angus beef patty, two slices of American cheese with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and barbecue sauce. The "Trump Tower" is the same as the "Trump Burger" but with 16 ounces of Angus beef.

The buns are also branded "Trump."

Other menu items include the Philly cheesesteak and "First Lady chicken sandwich." In a dig at the Biden-Harris administration, the "Harris Burger" consists of 1 ounce of beef "topped with tomato and our oldest buns unavailable due to cheating and inflation," according to the menu.

That burger, which is a joke, costs $50.99, the menu states.

Reaction to the chain has been generally positive, said Beainy. Local police departments have assisted when some people choose to cause a disturbance, he said. He said he doesn't respond to hate comments.

He decided to open a Houston location after increased demand from locals who had to drive more than an hour to the Bellville location.

Beainy said he will continue to support Trump and is confident that costs for businesses like his will eventually come down.

"You can tell the difference," he said of Trump's first week in office. "It's like the world has changed in a few days."