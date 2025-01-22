A look at the Trump family's business empire

President Donald Trump and his business background have long been talked about before his foray into politics.

The twice-elected president and members of his family have ties to businesses in sectors ranging from cryptocurrency and real estate to beverages and apparel.

Here are some businesses tied to Trump or members of his family.

Trump Organization

The Trump Organization is the company for which Trump and his family are best known. Sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., both executive vice presidents, have managed it since 2017, according to the Trump Organization website.

The company boasts numerous highly valuable hotels, golf courses, commercial buildings and other pieces of real estate. It also deals in licensing Trump’s name.

The Trump Organization and the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust will "continue to hold all of its (and President Trump’s) investments and business assets in a trust managed by his children" while the president sits in the White House, according to an ethics plan obtained and published by USA Today .

The document also said Trump will "have no role in any of the day-to-day decision making concerning or involving the company." His investments will be "independently managed by outside financial institutions."

Other measures the company plans to take during Trump’s term were also detailed in the document, according to USA Today.

$Trump meme coin

Trump’s meme coin, $TRUMP, debuted on Jan. 17. They are "fungible crypto assets created and tracked on the Solana blockchain," according to the meme coin’s website.

Over three years, 1 billion of $TRUMP is expected to become available, the website said. Initially, 200 million of the meme coins were up for grabs.

$Melania meme coin

Following the release of $TRUMP, the president's wife, Melania Trump, released the crypto token $MELANIA.

Her meme coin is "intended for collecting and entertainment purposes only," according to its website.

Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump’s social media network, Truth Social, falls under Trump Media & Technology Group Corp.’s umbrella.

Filings submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in December showed he put his 114.75 million shares of the company into the "Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust."

The trustee of the trust is Trump Jr. He holds "sole voting and investment power over all securities owned by the Trust," according to an SEC filing.

Trump Media went public under the ticker "DJT" in the spring of last year. The company has a market capitalization north of $7 billion.

Lara Trump’s athletic clothing brand

Lara Trump, the wife of Eric Trump, rolled out her LT Brand by Lara Trump Collection activewear line in November of last year. It includes leggings, sports bras, shirts and other clothing.

"As a triathlete, former track runner, wife, mother, and entrepreneur, I wanted to create something that reflects my passions, beliefs, and lifestyle," she said on Instagram. "LT Brand combines style, comfort, and performance, all while supporting American workers and factories."

World Liberty Financial

World Liberty Financial serves as a decentralized finance platform.

The platform says on its website that DT Marks DEFI LLC "own approximately 60% of the equity interests in WLF Holdco LLC, which holds the only membership interest in World Liberty Financial." That entity has ties to Trump and "certain of his family members," according to the site.

"None of Donald J. Trump, his family members or any director, officer or employee of Trump Organization or of DT Marks LLC is an officer, director or employee of, WLF Holdco LLC or World Liberty Financial, Inc., except that Eric Trump serves as one of the managers on the board of managers of WLF Holdco LLC. DT Marks DEFI LLC along with certain family members of Donald J. Trump also holds 22.5 billion $WLFI tokens, and DT Marks DEFI LLC is entitled to receive fees from World Liberty Financial, Inc. pursuant to a service agreement, equal to 75% of $WLFI token sale proceeds after deduction of agreed reserves, expense and other amounts," the website also said.

Trump and his two oldest sons posted about the project on social media in the lead up to its roll-out, FOX Business previously reported.

Trump Winery

Eric Trump serves as the president of Trump Winery, a winery that spans 1,300 acres in Charlottesville, Virginia, according to its website.

The winery says on its website that it is a "registered trade name of Eric Trump Wine Manufacturing LLC, which is not owned, managed, or affiliated with Donald J. Trump or any of his affiliates." It produces a variety of wines, including red, white, sparkling and rose.

In addition to wine, Trump Winery began a foray into ciders last year, according to an Instagram post from the president’s second-oldest son.

The winery unveiled a sparkling "Presidential Reserve" wine on Inauguration Day. It only made 4,547 cases of the $245 wine.