Eric Trump slams Harris' vow to reverse president's tax cuts: This is the 'radical left'

Eric Trump hit Joe Biden's campaign over its pledge to reverse President Trump's tax cuts in the final moments before Election Day.

Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris told supporters over the weekend in Fort Lauderdale, Fl., that the Biden-Harris ticket "will get rid of the Trump tax cut" as soon as they win.

"I'm shocked," the president's son told Maria Bartiromo Monday.

"Biden killed every industry in this country," Eric Trump continued. "Not only do they kill industries left and right, they raise your taxes."

"This is the radical left and I hope everybody hears that comment from her," the Trump Organization executive vice president added.

"I think everyone watching can spend their money better than Joe Biden can, who gives it to a terrorist nation that chants 'death to America' and uses that money to build rockets they launch at our bases in that region ... it's insane.

Trump, who said he's seen love for the president on the campaign trail, went on to say that his father wants the U.S. to be the “strongest economic country anywhere in the world.”

“My father wants to have the lowest taxes, the great economy in the world, the greatest unemployment in the world. He wants manufacturing to come back to this nation. He wants 401(k)s and pension plans to go through the roof,” he said.

Bartiromo said she's surprised Harris made a campaign promise to raise taxes.

"Just by reversing the president's tax cut legislation, you do raise taxes on everybody because in that tax legislation the GOP doubled the standard deduction, so that means in and of itself, everybody's taxes go higher," she said.

"The math doesn't work out, but this is the radical left party," Trump responded.

"They want to take away religion in this country. They want to take away the Constitution. They want to pack your Supreme Court. They want to raise your taxes. They want socialized healthcare ... they're perfectly fine with people burning the American flag, they're perfectly fine with people throwing bricks at law enforcement officers. In fact, they want to defund the police," he said.

"Everything they stand for is radical and crazy and will fundamentally change our nation," Trump concluded.

