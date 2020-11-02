Black voters turning to Trump over Biden for more 'opportunities,' Candace Owens says

Conservative activist and author Candace Owens argued on Monday that Black voters are choosing President Trump over Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden because Black Americans “want more opportunities.”

“You want to put Biden back in office, he is the person along with Barack Obama who gave Black America more handouts. Donald J. Trump is giving us more handups,” The BLEXIT founder told “Mornings with Maria” on Monday, the day before Election Day.

“We don’t want more food stamps, we want more opportunities,” she added.

Host Maria Bartiromo noted that rappers Ice Cube, 50 Cent, Lil Wayne and Kanye West have been “vocal and outward in terms of their support for President Trump.”

She then asked Owens what she thinks is behind that.

“I think these are the pioneers,” Owens responded, adding that she spoke to other hip-hop artists, basketball players and singers who expressed their support for Trump to her in private.

“It is much bigger than you could possibly imagine behind closed doors and there is something happening,” Owens said.

“Time is up on the Democrat Party when it comes to Black America,” she added. “You cannot come around every four years and say to Black Americans, ‘You’re a victim, you’re a victim, you’re a victim, we’re going to help you’ and then the second we put you in the White House you turn around and pretend that we were never there.”

Owens went on to say that “the left wants to keep Black Americans impoverished, poor and uneducated.”

She stressed that she wants “our kids learning engineering, I want our kids learning mathematics so they can grow to become competitive and not grow up to see themselves as victims.”

“Donald Trump does not see Black Americans as victims and that is what Black Americans are starting to understand especially young Black men,” Owens continued.

She also said that she doesn’t believe the polls “for one second.”

Biden held an 81-point lead over Trump among Black voters, according to Pew Research data posted on Oct. 9. However, data analysis released by The New York Times on Wednesday showed that the so-called racial gap among voters has shrunk since 2016 as Trump has picked up support from both Black and Latino voters.

Owens said that a couple of weeks ago the polls “were saying that Black America was only at 8%, saying it was unchanged since 2016. I’ve never laughed harder.”

“Now they’re saying 14%. Oh, what a difference. I think we’re at 20%,” she continued.

Owens also said she thinks Black Americans are going to vote for Trump and are not vocal about it because they fear being laughed at and called names.

“When they get in the booth, they’re going to do the right thing and they’re going to vote for a president that actually believes that Black Americans are just like all Americans,” Owens said, adding that Trump is the candidate “who believes that philosophy.”

Both Trump and Biden were making their final pitches to Black voters ahead of Election Day, including presenting competing plans to invest in Black communities.

Throughout the race, Trump has harped on the record-low Black unemployment seen before the coronavirus pandemic, while Biden chose Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., as his running mate, making her the first Black and Indian American woman on a major-party presidential ticket.

Biden’s Plan for Black America focuses on economics, education and justice reform. His plan includes “ensuring equal access to credit and capital” for Black entrepreneurs and improving teacher diversity in public education.

Meanwhile, Ice Cube has praised the Trump campaign for taking interest in his “Contract with Black America” proposal before the election. Last month, the rapper applauded the president’s “Platinum Plan,” which would include creating 3 million new jobs in the Black community over the next four years, increasing access to capital by nearly $500 billion and strengthening Trump’s immigration policies to protect American jobs, according to his website.

Last week Ice Cube told “Mornings with Maria” that he’s “pleading to not only the government but the private sector to come up with a solution that can help America.”

He stressed that the financial inequality issue is a big reason as to why “we have all the problems in the street.” Riots and violence have erupted in cities across the country after the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in Minneapolis police custody in May.

“I’ll disagree with Ice Cube on this one point,” Owens told Bartiromo on Monday. “We don’t need more government handouts. What we need is to do things on our own.”

“We are capable of doing things on our own, but we have to be awake to the lies of a Democrat party,” she continued. “We don’t need more government assistance. We need our families put back together, we need a stronger education system and we need to be looked at the same as every single person in the country.”

“We are Americans first and foremost,” she stressed.

