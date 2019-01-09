Trump bested Pelosi, Schumer on issue of national security: Varney

Last night President Trump squared off against Sen. Schumer and House Speaker Pelosi on building the wall.

Who won? In my opinion, the president.

He spoke first. He was appealing directly to America. It wasn't a tweet. It was an Oval Office address, and that alone helped make him look presidential. So, too, did the content of his speech: It wasn’t a narrow appeal. It was aimed at all Americans. He laid out the facts. He showed compassion for the children who he said had been used as pawns. And he shared the stories of Americans murdered and beaten by illegals. He said America faces a "humanitarian crisis ... a crisis of the heart and of the soul." He looked like a president and he said the things a president should be saying.

Then came Schumer and Pelosi who offered the Democrats’ response.

In my opinion, they looked ill at ease, a little angry. And absolutely not prepared to compromise. The president had used that word. "Compromise." Schumer and Pelosi did not. They accused the president of having a temper tantrum and of manufacturing a crisis. That’s way off base: It is the Democrats’ refusal to secure the border that has created this crisis.

Let’s be clear here: What we saw last night was a political battle, a fight for the votes of Middle America. I think the president won. It was also a fight about a very important issue, the security of our country. On that, the president won hands down!