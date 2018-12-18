Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez taking a time out: Varney

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the newly elected socialist member of Congress. She's taking a week off for what she calls self-care. She has been overwhelmed by politics, and misses her yoga lessons.

Continue Reading Below

Put yoga aside for a moment, and ask yourself if you too need a break. Does America need a break? My answer is a big "yes." This may be the only time I agree with Ms. Ocasio-Cortez!

Haven't we all had enough of the name calling? The constant ugly headlines. Charges. Counter-charges. The word "toxic" has perhaps been over-used, but I can't think of a better word to describe what's happened to our politics.

I know many, many people who have stopped watching the news. Stopped discussing current events. People are in retreat from this sour and contentious world.

Both sides are to blame. The president uses intemperate language. He mocks people and he calls them names.

Advertisement

The Democrats do the same thing: Who could forget Hillary’s "deplorables" speech? Now it’s "impeach"!

Let’s take a leaf out of the campus book: If students need a safe space from reality, we all need a safe space from the world!

One week from today it is Christmas Day. Two weeks from today it is New Year’s Day. I propose that that week, Christmas to New Year’s, be America’s break.

OK, the nastiness will resume on Jan. 2. But let’s pause for that one week. It may be the pause that refreshes.