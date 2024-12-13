Trump backs dockworkers' union in port automation dispute, transition team set to meet with USMX

President-elect Trump expressed his support for dockworkers' pushback against automation at U.S. ports this week, and his transition team is set to meet with port employers' representatives amid a threat that another strike could be triggered unless an agreement is reached before he returns to the White House.

The International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA), the union that represents the 45,000 dockworkers that went on strike in October, and the U.S. Maritime Alliance (USMX), which represents port employers, agreed when the strike ended to extend their contract until Jan. 15 – five days before Trump's inauguration.

The two sides had come to terms on a substantial pay hike for workers, but talks broke down in November over an ongoing dispute over implementing automation at ports, which the union says is a threat to union jobs. The USMX argues automation would improve safety and efficiency.

Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform Thursday that he met with ILA President Harold Daggett and Executive Vice President Dennis Daggett, and said he is on the side of the union when it comes to automation.

"The amount of money saved [from automation] is nowhere near the distress, hurt, and harm it causes for American Workers, in this case, our Longshoremen," Trump wrote. "Foreign companies have made a fortune in the U.S. by giving them access to our markets. They shouldn’t be looking for every last penny knowing how many families are hurt."

"They’ve got record profits, and I’d rather these foreign companies spend it on the great men and women on our docks, than machinery, which is expensive, and which will constantly have to be replaced," the president-elect continued.

"In the end, there’s no gain for them, and I hope that they will understand how important an issue this is for me," he added. "For the great privilege of accessing our markets, these foreign companies should hire our incredible American Workers, instead of laying them off, and sending those profits back to foreign countries."

In response to Trump's post, the USMX issued a statement saying they appreciate and value the president-elect's statement on the importance of American ports, and said it is clear that he, the USMX and the ILA "all share the goal of protecting and adding good-paying American jobs at our ports."

"But this contract goes beyond our ports – it is about supporting American consumers and giving American businesses access to the global marketplace – from farmers, to manufacturers, to small businesses, and innovative start-ups looking for new markets to sell their products," the statement reads.

"To achieve this, we need modern technology that is proven to improve worker safety, boost port efficiency, increase port capacity, and strengthen our supply chains. ILA members’ compensation increases with the more goods they move – the greater capacity our ports have and goods that are moved means more money in their pockets."

The USMX added, "We look forward to working with the President-elect and the incoming administration on how our members are working to support the strength and resilience of the U.S. supply chain and making crucial investments that support ILA members and millions of workers and businesses across the entire domestic supply chain, improving efficiency and creating even more high-paying jobs for ILA members."

A source tells FOX Business the USMX has a meeting set up with Trump's transition team, but did not reveal when it is scheduled to occur.