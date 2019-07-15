The 3rd Annual "Made in America" Showcase representing all 50 states

The 3rd annual “Made in America” Showcase event, hosted by President Trump, took place on the White House Lawn on Monday, displaying American-made products from all 50 states.

Continue Reading Below

“Were here today to celebrate and support the most incredible products in the world, and this is just a very representative sampling because we're making more product here than we ever have” President Trump stated.

President Trump said how thankful he was for these companies to join the event, emphasizing their contributions to the United States economy.

“We have a miracle. We’re up 600,000 manufacturing jobs since the election. It’s been an extraordinary resurgence of American manufacturing” he said. “We’ve added more than six million jobs since I was elected, including one million jobs in manufacturing, engineering, and construction.”

Last year was the biggest increase in manufacturing jobs in over 20 years and today American manufacturers are contributing $250 billion to the U.S. economy.

Advertisement

“We’re heeding the wisdom of our founding fathers by restoring our economic independence and reawakening our industrial might” Trump said, along with "standing up for the American worker like our country has never stood up for the worker before.”

“We’re vibrant, we have the hottest economy anywhere on earth right now" he said.

Here is a list of some of the American-made companies that President Trump pointed out at the Showcase:

1. Redline Steel, LLC- a customized decor manufacuring company that is veteran owned and operated out of Huntsville, Alabama.

2. Kino Sandals, Inc.- a hand-made sandal company based out of Key West, Florida that uses natural leather and rubber to make its products.

3. Janus Motorcycles- a small business based out of Goshen, Indiana that hand-manufactures motorcycles and ships them directly to its customers.

Vice President Mike Pence speaks to company representatives of Janus Motorcycles on the South Lawn as he tours the 3rd annual Made in America product showcase at the White House in Washington, Monday, July 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

4. Cobalt Boats- a manufacturer of recreational boats founded in Neodesha, Kansas that prioritizes performance and luxury.

President Donald Trump looks at Cobalt Boats from Kansas, during a Made in America showcase on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, July 15, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

5. McIlhenny Company- a family-owned and operated company based out of Avery Island, Louisiana that produces tabasco products.

Tiny bottles of Tabasco hot sauce with the presidential seal on them are on display at a booth as Vice President Mike Pence tours the 3rd annual Made in America product showcase at the White House in Washington, Monday, July 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Andre Expand

6. THAAD, known as Terminal High Altitude Area Defense- an anti-ballistic missile defense system based out of Bethesda, Maryland and manufactured by Lockheed Martin Corporation.

Lockeed Martin's Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-ballistic missile defense system, is on display during a Made in America showcase on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, July 15, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

7. Snake Bite Co.- a U.S. based company out of St. Louis, Missouri that produces bottle openers out of stainless steel and leather that are 100% handcrafted and assembled in America.

Vice President Mike Pence speaks with company representatives Snake Bite Co. as he tours the 3rd annual Made in America product showcase at the White House in Washington, Monday, July 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

8. Benjamin Moore & Co.- a paint company that produces the highest quality paints and finishes in the industry based out of Montvale, New Jersey.

9. Airstream, Inc.- an RV company based out of Jackson Center, Ohio that handcrafts each travel trailer, specializing in perfomance, safety, and comfort.

President Donald Trump looks at an Airstream trailer from Ohio, during a Made in America showcase on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, July 15, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

10. Willamette Valley Vineyards- one of Oregon's leading wineries that practices environmentally sustainable farming and uses green practices in growing and vinifying their wine grapes.

11. Litespeed Bicycles- a bicycle manufacturer based out of Chattanooga,Tennessee that uses titanium to create strong and durable, yet light and agile bicycles.

12. Jackson Hole Hat Co.- a hat company based out of Jackson Hole, Wyoming that produces handmade hats with materials from the U.S.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Trump also mentioned that while some companies, like Johnson Woolen Mills from Vermont have been around for a while, others like Snake Bite Co. from Missouri are just getting started.

“While those here today create many different goods, you’re also devoted to one of the greatest missions on earth, making the best products from the best materials, with the best workers anywhere in the world” Trump stated.

The owners of these companies are “terrific talents, terrific craftsmen, terrific business people,” and the products made by these companies are some of the best in the world he noted.