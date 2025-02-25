Trump admin IRS cuts 'don't add up,' former commissioners write in op-ed

Seven former commissioners of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) have spoken out against what they call "aggressive" cuts to the agency’s workforce under President Donald Trump, saying the move at the tax-collecting agency could increase the nation’s deficit.

In an op-ed for The New York Times, former commissioners Lawrence Gibbs, Fred Goldberg, Charles Rossotti, Mark Everson, John Koskinen, Charles Rettig and Daniel Werfel, wrote that "making drastic cuts to accounts receivable as a way to improve cost efficiency just doesn’t add up."

"Aggressive reductions in the I.R.S.’s resources will only render our government less effective and less efficient in collecting the taxes Congress has imposed," they wrote, arguing that the move will shift the burden from those who evade paying their taxes to "honest people who pay them."

Reports in recent weeks have said that 6,700 IRS workers, or 7% of the tax agency's roughly 95,000-person workforce, would be eliminated in the middle of tax season.

The layoffs will affect probationary workers who have been employed for one year or less and have not been able to secure full civil service protection, The Associated Press reported, citing a person familiar with the plans.

The former IRS commissioners warned that the Trump administration's cuts at the agency could lead to a larger national deficit.

"Aggressive cuts to our nation’s accounts receivable function will reduce the amount of tax revenue coming in, which will in turn increase our nation’s deficit and add to our $36 trillion in debt," they wrote.

Employees on the chopping block included those holding positions that ranged from revenue agents, to specialized auditors to IT specialists across all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., Reuters reported, citing a source.

The AP's source, meanwhile, reportedly said the job cuts will largely impact the employees in compliance. The compliance department oversees whether taxpayers are filing their returns, paying their taxes and meeting other tax obligations in full and on time by the April 15 due date.

The op-ed also noted that "shrinking the IRS" will not lower Americans’ obligation to pay taxes to the government, adding that such a decision is "up to Congress."

The Trump administration and the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency have already forced out thousands of federal workers either by firing or offering a buyout.

The cost-cutting moves have already impacted thousands of workers from multiple federal agencies, including the Departments of Veterans Affairs, Defense, Health and Human Services, the Internal Revenue Service and the National Parks Service.

