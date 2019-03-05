Michael Cohen is full of contradictions: Trish Regan

Sources tell Fox News that attorneys for Michael Cohen inquired about a possible presidential pardon from the White House. Contradicting what he stated, under oath, in front of Congress on Wednesday.

Add that to the growing list of contradicting statements from the former Trump attorney.

Look, I am not going to judge what someone does to take care of his family. I am still a granite stater live free or die. However, I do judge character. And a big part of character is being truthful. Michael Cohen simply is not truthful.

He says one thing. Then, he says another.

The idea that the Democrats would prop him up as a star witness? It shows just how desperate they are.

However, a word of caution tonight because desperation is never good. It leads, as history shows, to bad actions.

I am a student of history, primarily American history, but I’ve spent a fair amount of time on Latin American history as well. When I look at Michael Cohen’s dramatic performance on Capitol Hill, I am reminded of Venezuela, Brazil and Argentina.

Take your pick.

We are better than this. The Democrats should remember what makes us special. That’s our ability to rise above political nastiness in support of what is right for our country.

This witch trial is not right.