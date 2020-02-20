Trish Regan: Socialist Bernie Sanders may get the nomination — and, Dems have only themselves to blame

And then, there was one. Only one man left standing on the Democratic stage; a socialist millionaire with three homes.

Continue Reading Below

God help us.

It was a savage, ruthless, poor excuse for a Democratic debate. At times, it was uncomfortable and yet, you couldn’t look away. This was like "Survivor: Presidential Edition."

To be clear, that was not a debate. There was no discussion of foreign affairs, tax policy – no meaningful back and forth on anything. It was just a mudslinging contest with no real winners. Instead, we’re judging the evening by who’s still standing and right now, that’s a socialist who spent his honeymoon in the former Soviet Union, slamming the U.S.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg pointing out, "The best known socialist in the country happens to be a millionaire with three houses."

A socialist with three houses. A socialist that is a millionaire. But, wait, isn’t that, like, not allowed under socialism?

For the record: It’s not.

In socialism, everything is supposed to be equal. And yet, it’s always fascinating how the elite government bureaucrats (in socialist places like Venezuela, Cuba and Argentina) are the ones that wind up with all the money. Funny how that works. Because you see, socialism cannot correct for basic human instincts. It’s our instinct to want to acquire a better lifestyle for ourselves and our families. This is why Sen. Bernie Sanders, (I-Vt.), has, what he calls, a summer camp.

Meanwhile, remember when Sen. Elizabeth Warren, (D-Mass.), was calling for unity within the party after the New Hampshire primary? What happened to that person?

TRISH REGAN: IT’S TIME THE SWAMP REALLY, TRULY GETS DRAINED

Let’s be clear: Warren had no interest in unity last night. She was in attack mode and she went after Bloomberg for his NDAs.

She actually had me feeling bad for Bloomberg. I’m actually shocked his advisers encouraged him to go on that stage. He was doing so well with the bought-and-paid-for commercials.

In politics, you need to be able to live up to the hype. It’s one thing to have a scripted, pre-produced commercial, but, if you can’t deliver live on stage, America won’t have confidence in you. He hasn’t done that kind of thing before and this is reason enough to remind some people, even those billionaires with bundles of cash that think they can buy a race, this is exactly why you go to New Hampshire first. You do the coffees, you do the town halls and you get experience answering the tough questions. Bloomberg was not prepared last night. And Warren – well, my goodness, she went after everyone.

I don’t think that helps her. One thing that these politicians can’t quite figure out is that Americans don’t want that. They want solutions. Donald Trump has offered solutions – economic ones – which is why his poll numbers are the highest ever.

As much as the left wants to demonize making money, as much as they attempt to demonize patriotism, this is who we are. Donald Trump is living proof of the American Dream. A kid from Queens, New York, who made it big. And, yeah – he’ll be the first to tell you he isn’t perfect. But who is?

Everyone in the Democratic party is responsible for Sanders being in the lead. They all feed into their own hyper-PC culture. Everything is racist, everyone is racist, everyone and everything is sexist. The rich are bad and everything should be free, free, free.

TRISH REGAN: YOU MAY NOT LIKE TRUMP’S PARDONS, BUT DON’T INSULT OUR CONSTITUTION

A rational candidate is not allowed, because you're not allowed to say, "Maybe banks should only extend housing loans to people who can afford them" – because if you do? That’s racist.

A rational candidate can’t say, "Companies deserve the profits that they earn" – because that's being pro-business and that's not allowed.

A rational candidate cannot say, "We can’t afford free health care" – because that's what? Anti-American?

In other words, the Democrats have priced themselves right out of business. They have no candidate because they have no platform. They have demonized everything that makes us who we are.

As Americans: We are dreamers. We are patriots. We are capitalists. Never forget it.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS