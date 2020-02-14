Trish Regan: It’s time the swamp really, truly gets drained

A great injustice. A career FBI bureaucrat and Hillary Clinton crony walks free. All this, as a President Trump associate faces nine years in prison. Both men are accused of lying to federal investigators. But only one is paying the price.

The Department of Justice announced it will not pursue its indictment against former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe and who was fired by Trump over his "lack of candor" about leaks.

McCabe was a career government insider whose own wife took nearly $700,000 in donations for her state senate campaign from a Clinton-connected bundler, all while her husband oversaw an investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email.

McCabe was later accused of lying to federal investigators about whether he authorized two FBI officials to speak to the media for a report detailing tensions inside the FBI and Justice Department over the Clinton email case, as well as a separate investigation of the Clinton family foundation. It was a total of four times he was accused of lying — three of them under oath — and even misleading then-FBI director James Comey.

On Aug. 18, 2017, FBI officials met with McCabe in an attempt to work through what they said was “conflicting information” they had gathered about the possible leak to the Wall Street Journal. An agent asked McCabe point-blank: “Did you authorize this article? Were you aware of it? Did you authorize it?” McCabe then looked at the story he had reviewed months earlier, and, according to the investigator, responded with, "Yep. Yep, I did."

So there you go.

Republican operative Roger Stone was convicted in federal court of seven felonies for obstructing the congressional inquiry including lying to investigators under oath and trying to block the testimony of a witness. He’s getting years in jail for lying. And granted, he should never have lied in an investigation into nothing. Why do people around the president keep getting in trouble, one might ask.

Meanwhile, the left is going bonkers because the attorney general, whom I would say gave McCabe an awfully sweet deal walking away totally free, is questioning both Stone and now McCabe’s sentencing.

Need I remind them, and yes, I guess apparently I need to, that the president has the right to question the fairness of these sentencings. He even has the right to pardon someone or issue a commutation, thereby reducing the sentence.

President Obama did it 212 times. He also cut down sentences more than 1,700 times.

And let’s be clear, Obama also interfered in cases repeatedly. Consider this one when, without knowing a thing, he insisted there was no “there there” with Hillary Clinton who was under investigation.

Bottom line, I want to know why there are two different standards. Why would an anti-Trump bureaucrat, whose wife took $675,000 for her campaign from an individual connected to Hillary Clinton all while her husband investigates the Clintons, get off scot-free while the Trump associate is heading to jail?

Meanwhile, U.S. Attorney General William Barr might be asking himself the same questions. He has just installed an outside prosecutor to review the case against Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn. That tells you Barr doesn’t trust his own investigators. It’s time the swamp really and truly be drained.

