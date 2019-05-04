Trish Regan: Obama’s intel ops may have been weaponized

The case against the Obama administration’s Department of Justice and the FBI is growing. The New York Times is now reporting that President Obama’s FBI sent an American spy to London in an attempt to gather damaging information on the Trump campaign ahead of the 2016 election.

The Times reports that a woman tried to infiltrate the campaign by trying to befriend George Papadopoulos.

If the New York Times’ reporting is solid, here’s what we then know: Attorney General William Barr says he thinking spying during the 2016 campaigns did occur, and we also know that the FISA warrant against Carter Page was obtained by the FBI through the use of opposition research, which was bought and paid for by the Hillary Clinton campaign and never verified by the FBI general counsel at the time, James Baker.

Meanwhile, Trump 2016 campaign adviser Michael Caputo tells us the FBI sent a spy to try to effectively entrap him. Now, adding the New York Times reporting angle -- that an FBI informant was sent to London to spy on the campaign -- adds to the appearance of impropriety.

We are left with the image of an Obama administration that may have weaponized its intelligence divisions in an effort to spy on innocent Americans and a man who was about to become the next President of the United States — and that is unacceptable.

