Marco Rubio: Ilhan Omar's Venezuela comments are 'embarrassing'

Florida Senator Marco Rubio slammed Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., on Thursday over her recent comments blaming the U.S. for the crisis in Venezuela.

Continue Reading Below

“I think she was recently elected. She has no idea what she’s talking about. She’s just making it up. She doesn’t even follow this issue. Honestly I don’t even feel like addressing the comment because it’s not an informed one, it’s not an intelligent one. It’s silly. It’s ridiculous. It’s actually embarrassing,” Rubio told FOX Business’ Trish Regan.

Earlier this week, the freshman democrat and member of the House Foreign Relations Committee told the PBS program “Democracy Now!” that “a lot of the policies that we have put in place has kind of helped lead the devastation in Venezuela and we have sort of set the stage for where we are arriving today.”

“This particular bullying and the use of sanctions to eventually intervene and make regime change really does not help the people of countries like Venezuela and it certainly does not help and is not in the interest of the United States," she added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Advertisement

Rubio, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, also predicted the days of disputed Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro are numbered.

“Maduro doesn’t have control of the country. [Juan] Guaidó is able to mobilize the people to insist this man leave. There is no way Maduro holds on and adding to all this, Maduro is surrounded by a bunch of people that have been actively negotiating an exit strategy for Maduro, that have been plotting against him and he knows this,” Rubio said.

“There is no way Maduro holds on," he added. "He is slowly bleeding out, his regime is slowly bleeding out and we just have to keep pushing and supporting Juan Guaidó.”