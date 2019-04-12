Trish Regan: Nancy Pelosi’s hypocrisy on sending immigrants to sanctuary cities

President Trump is considering sending illegal immigrants who we cannot send home to sanctuary cities, and the left is going nuts.

Talk about hypocrisy!

Amid word that the administration is considering this move, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, “The extent of this administration’s cynicism and cruelty cannot be overstated. Using human beings … as pawns in their warped game to perpetuate fear and demonize immigrants is despicable, and in some cases, criminal.”

How would this be cruel?

Theoretically, politicians want immigrants in these sanctuary cities. That's why they make them sanctuary cities, right? In the border towns, where the system is so stretched, Americans don't really want more illegal immigrants. So, for democrats, if they believe what they preach, this should be a win-win.

Pelosi thinks the president is using migrants as pawns? Need we repeat that more than 100,000 migrants were apprehended at the border last month. Many were released into the country because we don't have enough room at the detention centers. If Pelosi is against enforcement at the border, then she should support taking them in San Francisco.

California pretends that they want them. But, when confronted with reality that they may get the immigrants they want to protect, they go crazy and claim the president is somehow trying to retaliate.

Why not send illegal immigrants to a place where the politicians claim they must be protected? If I were illegal, I’d want to be in a sanctuary city.

Pelosi should be opening her arms, welcoming every single person who wants to illegally come to the United States, not criticizing the administration for offering to send them to her district.

Total liberal hypocrisy.