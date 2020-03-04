Trish Regan: Democrats will nominate an old, white man, despite all the diversity talk

Congratulations to the Democrats. After three years of moaning and groaning about Washington being too white, too male, and too old — what do you know? The Democrats made sure their party will nominate an old, white man for president. Ah, the irony!

Remember when 2020 candidates went on and on about the importance of diversity?

So, the party who has done all it can to stamp old white men out of existence can’t avoid electing an old white man.

Forget that there were a lot more talented people on that stage other than former Vice President Joe Biden.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., was actually a pretty worthwhile candidate. Policy-wise, she was not my cup of tea, but heck, she sure seems more with it than Biden (low bar, I know) and a lot more on point than Comrade Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

Then there was Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, — a war veteran whom the Democrat establishment (thank you Hillary Clinton) tried to take down by claiming she was a Russian agent. Heard that one before.

Anyway, my point is that despite all their talk on equality and how awful President Trump is for women and for minorities, despite all that rhetoric they’ve been trying to jam down the country’s throat, they go with an old, white man.

They’ve narrowed it down to two old, white men. I’ve got nothing against old, white men, but in this case, one is a diehard socialist who thinks Cuba’s murderous dictatorship is just great. And the other one, Biden, seems to be kind of losing it? He recently said at a campaign event that he's running for the Senate and he called Fox News' Chris Wallace "Chuck."

And I haven’t even gotten to the scrutiny Biden’s under for kickbacks and quid pro quos, the latest now being reports that the Ukrainian government is opening an investigation into Biden’s corruption.

Bottom line, I’ve got to hand it to the Democrats. They managed to lock down the prototype of all they seem to be against — two white men from another generation. Quite a combo — a socialist that honeymooned in Russia and a career establishment-type with a whole lot of corruption baggage. Good luck with that.

