Trish Regan: A Bernie win would be 'game over for our country'

Presidential candidate Joe Biden may have taken South Carolina, but a socialist is about to win Super Tuesday. And, thus — quite possibly — be on the way to the Democratic nomination. If Comrade Bernie Sanders were to ever win the presidency, it’s game over for our country, for our economy, for our future and for our children’s future.

Continue Reading Below

America is facing an identity crisis with a socialist poised to take the nomination.

Granted, the Democrats are trying to prevent that, with candidates Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg recently dropping out. And if Mike Bloomberg were smart, he would too.

But, I’ll tell you: If you think investors are spooked about the coronavirus? Well, you ain’t seen nothing yet.

If Sanders ever won (and I don’t think he can but, it’s not impossible) America, as we know it, would no longer exist.

The values we have always upheld will no longer be American.

Of course, that’s his goal, right?

If Sanders were to win the presidency, what happens to us? What happens to our economy and all our wonderful innovation if people are not properly incentivized and rewarded?

Hey, what happens to say, the Fourth of July holiday?

Would he replace it with a kind of May Day to celebrate international workers a la Europe, instead? Heck. He might. (Obviously, I'm kidding.)

In all seriousness, it’s not something to joke about. This poor excuse for a man, this comrade that chose to take his bride to the Soviet Union and bash our country on their soil during the height of the Cold War, Sanders and his communist, socialist army? They would be all too pleased to say “goodbye” to everything that has made America great. They want to leave our strongest values, our protection of human rights and our protection of property — they want to leave it behind.

You see, what makes us different than the rest of the world fundamentally is our American respect and legal appreciation of individual rights and individual property.

And, I emphasize — individual.

We believe in the individual. Government protects our rights as individuals and our rights as property owners. We come together as a community to ensure our protections and to ensure our individuals’ security. That's where government comes in and why we pay taxes.

But, Comrade Bernie and his thugs — yeah, his thugs — I’m calling them that for a reason. They like to intimidate others who think differently from them, including Democratic congressional candidate Betsy Dirksen Londrigan. They trapped this woman in her car and yelled "Medicare-for-all" slogans and demanded that she debate the socialist candidate Stephanie Smith.

These thugs think this is okay. And comrade Bernie, rather than condemn them, chooses to pretend they’re not part, or at least not a big part, of his contingency.

By ignoring this radical element, Sanders is encouraging his thugs to engage in hate.

Comrade Bernie has been enamored by the fringe left for decades — from his days as mayor in Burlington, Vermont.

Back then, it was the height of the Cold War. I was a school kid in nearby New Hampshire, hiding under my desk with my classmates during routine nuclear attack drills because our country feared nuclear annihilation by the Soviets.

But Comrade Bernie, as a mayor of Burlington Vermont, hung a Soviet flag in his office. He named his city’s softball squad the “People’s Republic of Burlington” and his town’s minor league baseball team the “Vermont Reds.”

You see, Comrade Bernie thinks that by taking from Peter to pay Paul, he’s a kind of Robin Hood protecting the population from thievery.

That’s not what happens. Just look at Cuba, Nicaragua, the former Soviet Union or Venezuela.

The big shots get to grease the wheels, buy influence, become part of the system and become one of the chosen few.

Bureaucrats control an individual’s destiny.

But, the people? They’re the ones in Bernie’s America — that would truly lose out.