Trish Regan: Democrats politicize coronavirus and blame Trump

Another whistleblower? Really? Is Adam Schiff on the case? As global markets plummet and the world remains on edge, the Democrats are sticking to their political playbook: Coronavirus is all President Trump’s fault.

A whistleblower from the Health and Human Services Department (HHS) claims health workers were not properly prepared to handle the Americans returning from Wuhan, China. I have my doubts about this (I mean, how the heck would you not put on a hazmat suit?) But, my doubts aside, the head of the HHS Alex Azar is denying it.

When asked at a House hearing on Thursday (before the whistleblower complaint news broke) if he thought any protocols were broken, he testified, "I'm not aware of any violation of quarantine [or] isolation protocols."

Yet, CNN is making a huge deal over the whistleblower claims.

In other words, here we go again. I’m tired of it. We should be working together to fix this problem, not pointing fingers. There’s time for that later; deal with the task at hand, please.

Yet, instead of working to come together, CNN and others are promoting a kind of hysteria – almost relishing the declines in our stock market.

It’s wrong. And, they should take some responsibility here. They should provide accurate, non-sensationalized information, but, hey, when you’re a one-note network that just wants to bash the president at every turn, what do you expect?

It kinda reminds me of their missing plane story. Remember that?

Anyway, in this case, they’re taking their cues from politically motivated lawmakers who are blaming Trump for the virus.

Here’s a question: Shouldn’t the government be focused on solving, instead of blaming the president?

A few brave Democrats have actually stood up to this nonsense; credit where credit is due:

Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., said, “I don’t think this is a time to take shots. I think this is a time for all of us to work together." Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., said, "I don’t want to attack the president on this. I want to work with him and educate him and be a part of the solution because we can’t afford a crisis."

Good for them. I wish I could say the same for the rest of the party.

World markets are getting hurt. Globally, we’ve lost about $5 trillion in value, in just the last week. And let’s be honest: Comrade Bernie Sanders' rise isn’t helping investor confidence either. Sanders is expected to be the winner on Super Tuesday and I’ll tell you, our markets can and will recover from coronavirus assuming we have a capitalist in the White House. But, they could not recover from a socialist, communist wanna-be as president.

I mean, how would you like to be fighting coronavirus in a socialist health care environment? A socialist system in which the manufacturers and creators of a vaccine would not be rewarded for their efforts? You think there’d be the same race to find a vaccine? No.

It’s happened before. When the government controls a limited supply, the government gets to decide who gets the vaccines and who doesn't. In some cases, who lives and who doesn't.

Case in point: Ten years ago, I was pregnant with twins. It was during the height of the swine flu crisis and pregnant women and children were considered the most vulnerable. There were barely any vaccines available. Pregnant women were waiting in 8-hour-long lines in Texas and Florida for the chance at one, only to be turned away because the community had run out.

So, you can imagine my surprise when I walked into work at the New York Stock Exchange one day, the place where I hosted my daily markets program, and the traders said to me, “Oh, you need the vaccine! Go upstairs to the office – we have it!”

Pardon me? Why would the NYSE (where let’s face it, there aren’t a whole lot of pregnant women or children) have the vaccine but, not the doctors at NYU and Weill Cornell hospitals? Nor any pediatricians or OBGYN's in the city?

I did some digging. And, it turned out, it wasn’t just the stock exchange.

Goldman Sachs had the vaccine. Morgan Stanley had the vaccine. New York City investment banks had gotten the vaccine. But not one OBGYN, not one pediatrician.

You want to know why? Because former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg's city health department had made a decision: they decided to give the few vaccines they had to the banks and the stock exchange, not the hospitals, not the doctors of the people most at risk.

This was government-controlled. The government decided who got the vaccines.

I worked the story overnight and led NBC’s "Today Show" with my reporting the next morning.

As a result, some of the banks, to their credit, donated their vaccines to city hospitals.

Also, as a result, Bloomberg and his city health employees were shamed into finding a way to make the vaccines accessible to pregnant women and children.

I point this out because it demonstrates the danger of a government-controlled health care system. I know Sanders hates the banks so, it wouldn't be the same scenario. But, remember: the government controlling very few resources is never good. If there’s no financial incentive to make a vaccine? You’re not going to have a lot of them.

Government screws up. The Obama administration screwed up. Bloomberg, who was in charge of making sure the city got the vaccines? He screwed up. The government prioritized the fat cats on Wall Street over the pregnant women and children that needed the vaccine.

And before you say, Sanders wouldn’t do that, it works both ways. Can you imagine if the left was in charge of deciding who got vaccines and who didn’t? Knowing that under socialized medicine there would be such a small supply? We would all suffer. There would be very few vaccines and I never trust the government to get this right. Private markets, where everyone has an equal opportunity is the only system that works.