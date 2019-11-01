Varney: Impeachment is all vicious politics

Time to set a few things straight about impeachment.

One: It is a purely political strategy. The Democrats intend to damage the president as much as possible, right before the election. It is entirely partisan — all Republicans voted no. All but two Democrats voted yes. No matter what the lawyers say, this is not a legal issue.

Are we prepared to remove this president from office on the basis of a phone call to Ukraine? Don't be fooled by legalisms. That is a political question.

Two: Impeachment has little or no impact on the market. Investors are not dancing to Speaker Pelosi's tune. Investors care about profits and the economy, trade and employment. This impeachment drive hasn't scared Wall Street. Trump doesn't scare Wall Street. But if Sanders or Warren look likely to win next year, watch out below. Did you see Warren's $52 trillion Medicare-for-all plan? A little scarier than Trump's prosperity.

Three: There will be a backlash. Unless a real "high crime" is revealed, the impeachment drive will fail in the Senate. And when it fails, voters will ask what the Democrats achieved. All they've done is damage a president they hate.

That's where I'm coming from. Impeachment is all vicious politics. It will fail and voters won't forget.

