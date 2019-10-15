Rudy Giuliani says he was paid $500,000 in consultation fees by indicted associate's firm

President Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani said he was paid $500,000 as a consultant for Fraud Guarantee, a firm co-founded by arrested Ukrainian-American businessman Lev Parnas, in an interview with Reuters.

Giuliani maintains the money was from a domestic source.

It was already known that Parnas had said he paid Giuliani hundreds of thousands of dollars, but the Monday interview was the first time Giuliani specified an amount. The money came in two payments in September and October 2018, and Giuliani said the firm completed some of the work for Fraud Guarantee in 2018, but it carried into 2019.

Parnas and another man, Igor Fruman, are accused of using a limited liability company to make political contributions related to American elections, in violation of FEC prohibitions against contributions from foreign nationals. Both men have been linked to Giuliani's efforts to conduct investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden, related to his son Hunter's ties to Ukraine.

A federal law enforcement source told Fox News that Parnas and Fruman were arrested Wednesday at Dulles International Airport in Virginia.

Parnas' company is based in Boca Raton, Florida, and engaged Giuliani Partners, a management and security consulting business, around August 2018.

Federal prosecutors are reportedly looking into Giuliani's "interactions" with Parnas and Fruman.

Fox News' Ronn Blitzer and Fox News' chief White House correspondent John Roberts contributed to this report.