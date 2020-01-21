Trish Regan calls 'AOC Math' into question after billionaire comments

FOX Business' Trish Regan called out Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, R-NY, on Tuesday after AOC said "no one ever makes a billion dollars. You take a billion dollars" during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day discussion with author Ta-Nehisi Coates.

Continue Reading Below

"No one ever makes a billion dollars. You take a billion dollars," Ocasio-Cortez said on Monday, receiving applause. "I'm not here to villainize and to say billionaires are inherently morally corrupt. ... It's to say that this system that we live in, life in capitalism always ends in billionaires."

Ocasio-Cortez said billionaires make their money "off the backs" of "undocumented people," "black and brown people being paid under a living wage" and "single mothers."

Regan slammed AOC for her "nonsensical math," calling it “AOC Math” during “Trish Regan Primetime” Tuesday evening.

"The Democratic Party is a shell of its former self." - FOX Business' Trish Regan

AOC: 'NO ONE EVER MAKES A BILLION DOLLARS. YOU TAKE A BILLION DOLLARS.'

"Open borders, socialized medicine, free college, free child care, massive taxes, they don’t add up," Regan said.

Regan criticized the Democratic Party for being “taken over” by AOC and “the Squad."

"The Democratic Party is a shell of its former self," Regan said.

WALL STREET THINKS A WARREN PRESIDENCY COULD BE CATASTROPHIC, NEW REPORT FINDS

Ocasio-Cortez, who advocates for democratic socialism, is not the only Democrat in Washington, D.C., honing in on billionaires these days.

Ocasio-Cortez joined in on presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren's criticism of JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon in November by saying he's a billionaire "asking for a safe space" amid Democrats' desire for economic disruption.

AOC ACCEPTED TOM STEYER CONTRIBUTION, DESPITE ACCUSING BUTTIGIEG OF 'BEING FUNDED BY BILLIONAIRES'

"Y'all, the billionaires are asking for a safe space — you know, in addition to the entire US economy and political lobbying industry," Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter.

Ocasio-Cortez's tweet included a link to a news article about Dimon responding to Warren's criticism by claiming she "vilifies successful people."

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

The Massachusetts senator frequently rails against the ultra-wealthy and has proposed a wealth tax to fund a number of sweeping plans, including Medicare-for-all, canceling student loan debt for the majority of Americans and providing universal child care, that she’s introduced.

FOX Business' Evie Fordham and Megan Henney contributed to this report.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS