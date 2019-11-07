AOC joins in on criticism of Jamie Dimon: 'Billionaires are asking for a safe space'

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined in on recent criticism of JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon by saying he's a billionaire "asking for a safe space" amid Democrats' desire for economic disruption.

"Y'all, the billionaires are asking for a safe space — you know, in addition to the entire US economy and political lobbying industry," Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

Ocasio-Cortez's tweet included a link to a news article about Dimon responding to criticism of the ultra-wealthy from Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren by claiming she "vilifies successful people."

Billionaire Bill Gates also recently took aim at Warren for her wealth tax proposal.

"Maybe I'm just too biased to think that if you create a company that’s super-valuable, that at least some part of that, you should be able to have – a little bit for consumption, and hopefully the balance to do philanthropic things," Gates said Wednesday.

JPMorgan announced it would stop funding private prison operators in March following pressure from progressives, including Ocasio-Cortez.

