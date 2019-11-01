Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Elizabeth Warren

Elizabeth Warren unveils $52 trillion Medicare-for-all plan, here's how she'll pay for it

By FOXBusiness
close
Elizabeth Warren's Medicare-for-all plan is reportedly funded completely by employers. FOX Business' Hillary Vaughn with more. video

Warren's Medicare-for-all comes with $52T price tag

Elizabeth Warren's Medicare-for-all plan is reportedly funded completely by employers. FOX Business' Hillary Vaughn with more.

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren pledged Friday not to raise taxes on the middle-class to fund her sprawling, $52 trillion Medicare-for-all plan, after facing mounting pressure from political opponents to flesh out her proposal to overhaul American health care.

Continue Reading Below

"We don't need to raise taxes on the middle class by one penny to finance Medicare-for-all," the Massachusetts senator wrote in the plan, a copy of which was first obtained by Fox News.

In the detailed outline, Warren's campaign said the single-payer health care plan would cost the country "just under" $52 trillion, including $20.5 trillion in new federal spending, over the course of a decade. It would be funded by a combination of existing federal and state spending on Medicare and a slew of new taxes on employees, the financial sector, large corporations and the wealthy.

It would extend health insurance coverage to every American -- and would do so with "not one penny in middle-class tax increases," the campaign insisted.

Warren, who's emerged as a frontrunner among Democrats after garnering a groundswell of support in early-voting states, has faced a deluge of attacks from her 2020 rivals about she would fund a government-run health care system. She's repeatedly sidestepped questions about whether she'd raise taxes on the middle-class, instead stressing that overall costs would decline.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 