Elizabeth Warren unveils $52 trillion Medicare-for-all plan, here's how she'll pay for it

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren pledged Friday not to raise taxes on the middle-class to fund her sprawling, $52 trillion Medicare-for-all plan, after facing mounting pressure from political opponents to flesh out her proposal to overhaul American health care.

"We don't need to raise taxes on the middle class by one penny to finance Medicare-for-all," the Massachusetts senator wrote in the plan, a copy of which was first obtained by Fox News.

In the detailed outline, Warren's campaign said the single-payer health care plan would cost the country "just under" $52 trillion, including $20.5 trillion in new federal spending, over the course of a decade. It would be funded by a combination of existing federal and state spending on Medicare and a slew of new taxes on employees, the financial sector, large corporations and the wealthy.

It would extend health insurance coverage to every American -- and would do so with "not one penny in middle-class tax increases," the campaign insisted.

Warren, who's emerged as a frontrunner among Democrats after garnering a groundswell of support in early-voting states, has faced a deluge of attacks from her 2020 rivals about she would fund a government-run health care system. She's repeatedly sidestepped questions about whether she'd raise taxes on the middle-class, instead stressing that overall costs would decline.

