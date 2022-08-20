Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Airlines

Transportation Secretary Buttigieg scolds airline CEOs over flight disruptions: 'Unacceptable'

Buttigieg sent the letter to the CEOs of 10 major U.S. airlines

close
Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky discusses how airline flight cancellations have affected Q2 travel bookings on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

Airbnb launches 'AirCover' to protect travelers from cancellations

Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky discusses how airline flight cancellations have affected Q2 travel bookings on 'The Claman Countdown.'

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg called the uptick in flight cancellations and delays nationwide "unacceptable" and warned airlines his department could take actions if carriers don’t provide more transparency on why the disruptions are occurring. 

Buttigieg wrote letters to several CEOs of U.S. airline carriers this week and called the level of disruption Americans have experienced this summer "unacceptable."

Buttigieg asked airline CEOs to, at a minimum, provide lodging for passengers stranded overnight at an airport and give out meal vouchers for delays of three hours or longer when the disruption is caused by something in the airline’s control.

The Transportation Department says the letters were sent to CEOs of 10 U.S. airlines including the major ones, their regional affiliates, and budget carriers.

HOUSE REPUBLICAN TO INTRODUCE BILL TO RAISE PILOT RETIREMENT AGE

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks at White House press briefing

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, center, speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File / AP Newsroom)

Buttigieg’s agency recently proposed rules around refunds for passengers whose flights are canceled or rescheduled. He told the CEOs the department is considering additional rules "that would further expand the rights of airline passengers who experience disruptions."

Buttigieg has been sparring with the airlines since late spring over high numbers of cancellations and delays but said in his letter that he appreciates that airlines have stepped up hiring and trimmed schedules to better match the number of flights they can handle.

CHARLOTTE AIRLINE PASSENGERS MISERABLE AFTER THEY’RE FORCED TO WAIT 6 HOURS FOR MAINTENANCE, WEATHER DELAYS

Passengers dealing with flight cancellations atNewark Airport

NEWARK, NJ - JULY 01: Travelers arrive an air train at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) on July 1, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.  ((Photo by Jeenah Moon/Getty Images) / Getty Images)

A spokeswoman for Airlines for America, a trade group whose members include American, United, Delta and Southwest, said airlines "strive to provide the highest level of customer service." She said the airlines are committed to overcoming challenges including a tight labor market.

Staffing shortages have caused a significant amount of flight cancellations and delays throughout the summer, which analysts say would have been even worse if airlines had not trimmed down their schedules. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Earlier this summer, Nicholas Calio, president of the trade group Airlines for America, said its member carriers cut 15% of the flights they originally planned for through August while also ramping up hiring and training to combat issues and become more reliable for passengers.

Sec. Pete Buttigieg at an event in Philadelphia, PA

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg listens at an event in Philadelphia, on Jan. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File / AP Newsroom)

Problems have persisted as demand ramps up to pre-pandemic levels, forcing some carriers to reduce their schedule for the fall.

Associated Press contributed to this report