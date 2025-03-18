Top pro-crypto group advancing US policy names new leader

A group at the forefront of advocating for the digital assets and cryptocurrency industries announced a leadership change on Wednesday as they step up their efforts to advance policies that allow the industry to thrive.

The Digital Chamber on Wednesday announced that president Cody Carbone will become the new CEO, while founder and current CEO Perianne Boring will chair the group's board of directors.

"The landscape has evolved dramatically just in the past couple of months. Back in November we called defeat against the anti-crypto army," Boring told FOX Business in an interview. "That's allowed us to really shift our advocacy strategy from being in this defensive posture – really fighting for our members, fighting for the entire existence of the blockchain technology industry here in the United States – to being in an offensive position where Washington is ready to act, and so are we."

"As we're shifting our advocacy strategy from defense to offense, this also requires a leader that's dedicated to executing those policy wins, and Cody is the right person to lead that charge," Boring said. "Cody has been with our company for about three years, he's currently the president, he's now our incoming CEO, and he previously served as our chief policy officer. He has a lot of experience working on the ground with policy leaders both in Congress, the administration and the agencies, the White House."

Incoming CEO Cody Carbone told FOX Business that, "Expectations are sky-high now for digital asset policy work, where we have a friendly regulatory landscape for the first time in the 11 years that Perianne has built this and created this advocacy strategy."

"It may appear from the outside that things are all great in Washington and crypto is in the best place it's ever been in terms of the policy landscape. But we haven't gotten much done yet," he explained. "We've notched some critical wins at the executive level, but there's legislation that's been before us for so long, so I'm looking forward to ensuring we can start notching those wins in terms of getting long-term, longstanding policies that will make sure this industry can flourish from here on out."

Carbone said that the policy goals The Digital Chamber will pursue through legislation are aimed at ensuring that the crypto and digital assets industries will have a durable regulatory framework that can withstand future administrative changes in the nation's capital.

"I'm ready to really roll up our sleeves and make sure that we can pass some of this legislation to ensure that whether it's a new administration in four years or in eight years that crypto is here to stay and we've created a legislative framework, and we at The Digital Chamber have influenced that legislative framework to make sure it does so."

Carbone pointed to legislation creating a regulatory framework for stablecoins and market structure as the initial priorities for digital assets policy.

"Market structure may be a little bit of a longer battle, but drawing those clear jurisdictional lines between the SEC and CFTC so issuers can plan for clarity who their regulator is, that's first on our plate, that's what we've been working on for several years now," he said.

Boring added that the changing roles will allow her to "focus on that higher-level strategy, including industry partnerships, and ensuring the long-term success of the organization while Cody is leading and executing more on the day-to-day policy work that's happening in this moment in time."