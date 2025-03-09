Crypto exchange Kraken IPO set for 2026: report

Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken is preparing for an initial public offering next year, according to Bloomberg.

The IPO is expected to take place during the first quarter of 2026 and comes amid the Trump administration's pro-stance on digital assets. The company, in a response to Bloomberg, indicated it is monitoring the best time for a potential IPO.

"We recently disclosed 2024 financial highlights to be more transparent about our business, which is something we started by being first to publish proof of reserves, and we’re going to continue to prioritize going forward," Kraken said in response to a query from Bloomberg News. "We’ll pursue public markets as it makes sense for our clients, our partners and shareholders."

Kraken, one of the world's biggest crypto exchanges, would join the likes of Coinbase, which is already public.

On Friday, the White House hosted the first-ever Digital Asset Summit attended by Cabinet members, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Small Business Administration head Kelly Loeffler.

Trump celebrated the meeting via a post on X.

""Welcome to the first-ever White House Digital Asset Summit. Last year, I promised to make America the Bitcoin superpower of the world, AND WE'RE TAKING HISTORIC ACTION TO DELIVER ON THAT PROMISE." –" he said.

The meeting followed Trump's signing on Thursday of an executive order to establish a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. Crypto czar David Sacks detailed the benefits of the move via a post on X.

TRUMP'S CRYPTO CZAR BEMOANS LACK OF STRATEGY BEFORE TRUMP

"The Reserve will be capitalized with Bitcoin owned by the federal government that was forfeited as part of criminal or civil asset forfeiture proceedings. This means it will not cost taxpayers a dime," he wrote. "It is estimated that the U.S. government owns about 200,000 bitcoin; however, there has never been a complete audit. The E.O. directs a full accounting of the federal government’s digital asset holdings. The U.S. will not sell any bitcoin deposited into the Reserve. It will be kept as a store of value. The Reserve is like a digital Fort Knox for the cryptocurrency often called ‘digital gold.’"

Bitcoin, which hit an all-time high of $106,734.51 in December 2024, has since drifted below the $90,000 level amid the selloff and volatility in U.S. stocks.