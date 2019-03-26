Texas AG Ken Paxton: We are overwhelmed at the border

President Trump’s national emergency stands and on Tuesday, Congress voted on whether to block the president’s declaration.

The House failed to override the veto falling short of two-thirds of the majority that was needed. The vote was 248-181, with 14 Republicans voting against the veto.

In an interview with FOX Business’ “The Evening Edit,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said his state is overwhelmed at the border.

“Until we do something about border security in a way that we are putting more people on the border, we are using technology in a more effective way or building a wall, the message is to come on in because we can’t stop you,” he said on Tuesday.

Trump declared a national emergency last month to pay for the border wall that resulted in a battle with with lawmakers over the border wall funding.