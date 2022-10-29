Texas AG Ken Paxton campaign ad blasts Dem opponent on Border Patrol comments, features widow of late officer

FIRST ON FOX: Incumbent Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton released a campaign ad telling the story of a deceased El Paso border patrol officer, Freddie Vasquez.

The ad began airing across Texas on Saturday.

The political ad targets Paxton's opponent Rochelle Garza and her past comments regarding border patrol officers.

Freddie's widowed wife, Inez Vasquez, tells the gripping story of how her husband lost his life in the line of duty after suffering complications from COVID-19, which he is believed to have contracted from untested migrants at the border.

"Freddie was a border agent for 19 years," Vasquez says. "He saved lives."

The twice decorated U.S. Customs and Border Agent died on May 8, 2021. He had been hospitalized for months after contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty.

"He gave his life to keep us safe," Vasquez states in the ad. "That's why it's so hurtful to hear Rochelle Garza compare law enforcement to terrorists."

In October 2019, Garza wrote in a tweet that Border Patrol was "terrorizing" border communities in a "shameless and cowardly" show of force during a "Remain in Mexico" protest at Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville, Texas.

"He was absolutely not a coward," Vasquez asserts. "Rochelle Garza should thank God every day that people like my husband are out there keeping America safe."

In 2019, Rochelle Garza served as a staff attorney for the ACLU and filed a formal complaint with the Department of Homeland Security, and personally accused the U.S. Border Patrol of "atrocious actions."

The complaint also called Border Patrol a "rogue agency that cares little about the people in its custody."

Rochelle Garza's staff did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

The El Paso native is survived by his wife, a daughter and three young sons, as well as his parents and two brothers.