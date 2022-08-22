Illegal immigrants avoiding border agents, 'infiltrating' US introduces 'new criminal element,' says Garza

Hector Garza, Vice President of the National Border Patrol Council, joined "Mornings with Maria" Monday to discuss illegal immigrants avoiding apprehension at the southern border, arguing that the particular demographic welcomes a "new criminal element" for the U.S.

HECTOR GARZA: Those people that you're seeing on these buses coming from Texas and Arizona, that's just a percentage of the demographics in the population that we're seeing that are coming across the border. And those are the people that are turning themselves in that qualify for the catch-and-release program, which under the Obama administration, again, we've had over two million apprehensions this fiscal year by the U.S. Border Patrol.

TEXAS BORDER PATROL NABS 8 ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS WHO POSED AS UNACCOMPANIED MINORS TO AVOID DEPORTATION

But there's also a demographic that is not surrendering to U.S. border, the demographic that is running from Border Patrol agents, that's trying to get away from border patrol agents. And those are the people that are very concerning as well, because those are the ones that have serious criminal records. Those are the drug dealers. Those are the assassins. Those are the murderers. Those are people that have served prison time in their countries and now are coming to the United States. So, yeah, the migrants you're seeing on those buses, that's just one demographic. There's a totally other demographic that's getting away and also infiltrating the United States. A totally new criminal element.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: