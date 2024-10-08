Teamsters union President Sean O'Brien torches Democratic Party: 'They have f---ed us over'

Teamsters President Sean O'Brien issued a sharp condemnation of the Democratic Party in a recent interview, saying the party has itself to blame for losing support from the union's rank-and-file members.

"I'm a Democrat, but they have f---ed us over for the last 40 years," O'Brien said during a sit-down with Theo Von for the comedian's "This Past Weekend" podcast. "And for once – and not all – but for once, we're standing up as a union, probably the only one right now, saying, ‘what the f--- have you done for us?’"

The Teamsters made waves this year by breaking with Democrats for the first time in decades by declining to endorse a presidential candidate for 2024, after the union's internal polling showed its members favored Republican former President Donald Trump with 59.6% support over Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris , who received 34% support.

O'Brien acknowledged he is being "attacked from the left" over the decision, but he told Von that in the two-and-a-half years he has been president of the Teamsters, the union has given "the Democratic machine" $15.7 million and only given $340,000 to the GOP.

"So it's like, you know, people say the Democratic Party is the party of the working people – they're bought and paid for by Big Tech," the union boss said. "And you've got the Republicans who are now saying, ‘hey, we want to be the working class party,’ right? And, okay, you've got a great opportunity right now to do that."

O'Brien made history in July when he became the first Teamsters president to address a Republican National Convention . However, his speech also sparked controversy, as he drew the ire of some other top Teamsters leaders and some of the rank-and-file membership. Democrats did not invite O'Brien to address their convention over the summer in Chicago.

O'Brien told Von, "And the Democrats, if 60% of our members aren't supporting you, the f---ing system is broken, and you need to fix it. Stop pointing fingers at Sean O'Brien, stop pointing fingers at the teamsters union. Look in the mirror."