Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Politics
Published

Teamsters union President Sean O'Brien torches Democratic Party: 'They have f---ed us over'

Teamsters boss says Democrats 'need to look in the mirror' as party loses support from union's members

close
Teamsters General President Sean OBrien reveals why the union decided not to endorse either former President Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris on Your World. video

Teamsters President Sean OBrien explains why group did not make formal presidential endorsement

Teamsters General President Sean OBrien reveals why the union decided not to endorse either former President Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris on Your World.

Teamsters President Sean O'Brien issued a sharp condemnation of the Democratic Party in a recent interview, saying the party has itself to blame for losing support from the union's rank-and-file members.

"I'm a Democrat, but they have f---ed us over for the last 40 years," O'Brien said during a sit-down with Theo Von for the comedian's "This Past Weekend" podcast. "And for once – and not all – but for once, we're standing up as a union, probably the only one right now, saying, ‘what the f--- have you done for us?’"

Teamsters president Sean O'Brien speaking

Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien speaks during a rally with workers and union members as part of an "Amazon Teamsters Day of Solidarity" in support of the unionization and collective bargaining of Amazon delivery drivers at Teamsters Local (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The Teamsters made waves this year by breaking with Democrats for the first time in decades by declining to endorse a presidential candidate for 2024, after the union's internal polling showed its members favored Republican former President Donald Trump with 59.6% support over Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, who received 34% support.

EAST COAST PORT STRIKE WORKERS SILENT WHEN ASKED IF THEY SUPPORT KAMALA HARRIS

O'Brien acknowledged he is being "attacked from the left" over the decision, but he told Von that in the two-and-a-half years he has been president of the Teamsters, the union has given "the Democratic machine" $15.7 million and only given $340,000 to the GOP.

Former President, Donald Trump speaks on Aug. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on July 11, 2024, in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Former President Donald Trump speaks on Aug. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on July 11, 2024 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Ian Maule | Sean Rayford for Getty Images / Getty Images)

"So it's like, you know, people say the Democratic Party is the party of the working people – they're bought and paid for by Big Tech," the union boss said. "And you've got the Republicans who are now saying, ‘hey, we want to be the working class party,’ right? And, okay, you've got a great opportunity right now to do that."

CHARLES PAYNE: UNIONS HAVE BECOME AN ARM OF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY

O'Brien made history in July when he became the first Teamsters president to address a Republican National Convention. However, his speech also sparked controversy, as he drew the ire of some other top Teamsters leaders and some of the rank-and-file membership. Democrats did not invite O'Brien to address their convention over the summer in Chicago.

President of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Sean O’Brien

President of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Sean O’Brien speaks on stage on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 15, 2024 in Milwaukee. (Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

O'Brien told Von, "And the Democrats, if 60% of our members aren't supporting you, the f---ing system is broken, and you need to fix it. Stop pointing fingers at Sean O'Brien, stop pointing fingers at the teamsters union. Look in the mirror."