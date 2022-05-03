Supreme Court leaker ‘breached’ the trust of the American people: Sen. Ted Cruz

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas joined "Varney & Co." Tuesday and argued that whoever leaked the draft opinion from the Supreme Court on a possible vote to overturn Roe v. Wade has "breached" the trust of the American people, calling it an "outrage."

SEN. TED CRUZ: Last night when the news broke of a leaked draft opinion, I was flabbergasted. It is truly stunning. In over two centuries of our nation's history, this has never happened, and this is as corrosive, as destructive to the Supreme Court as we've ever seen. What it means is that there was some angry left-wing law clerk who breached the trust to, his or her justice, who breached the trust to the Supreme Court, who breached the trust of the American people and took a first draft of an opinion and decided to leak it to everyone.

…

This is the consequence of the Democrats’ rabidly partisan effort to undermine the court, to attack the court. This is part and parcel of Chuck Schumer standing on the steps of the court and threatening the justices, saying you will reap the whirlwind. This is part and parcel of the effort by Democrats to pack the Supreme Court, and this is part and parcel of the effort of Democrats, partisan Democrats, to try to tarnish and attack Justice Clarence Thomas, in particular. They're smearing him…I got to say, Democrats have a lot to answer for the destruction that this wreaks in the court because it will carry on potentially forever limiting the ability of the justices to do their solemn constitutional responsibility. It really is an outrage.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: