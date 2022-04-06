Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmation: Business cases Supreme Court will hear in 2022 with new justice on bench

The Senate on Thursday voted to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the next justice on the Supreme Court, but she will not be sworn in at the high court until retiring Justice Stephen Breyer official steps down at the end of the current term in late June or July.

As Jackson prepares to assume her seat on the bench, FOX Business takes a look at some key business-related cases on the docket so far that she and her fellow justices will oversee when the next term begins in October:

Axon Enterprise v. Federal Trade Commission

This case is about whether Congress indirectly stripped federal district courts of jurisdiction over constitutional challenges to the FTC's structure, procedures and existence by granting the courts of appeals jurisdiction to "affirm, enforce, modify, or set aside" the commission’s cease-and-desist orders.

It involves the manufacturer of body cameras for law enforcement, and its efforts to acquire a competitor. The FTC then brought administrative proceedings against Axon over antitrust concerns.

Creative LLC v. Elenis

The court will look at whether applying a public-accommodation law to compel an artist to speak or stay silent violates the free speech clause of the First Amendment, but the Supreme Court specifically will not address whether that law also violates the artist's sincerely held free exercise religious rights.

Lawyers for web designer Lorie Smith say the law would force her to design and publish websites promoting messages that violate her speech and religious beliefs, and from explaining on her own company’s website what websites she can create consistent with those beliefs.

Delaware v. Pennsylvania and Wisconsin; Arkansas v. Delaware

The justices are being asked to determine whether the plaintiff states are entitled to the sums payable on unclaimed and abandoned MoneyGram official checks purchased in the plaintiff states and remitted to the State of Delaware.

Those abandoned checks are governed by federal unclaimed property law. The question is: Are they a money order, traveler’s check or a third-party check?

National Pork Producers Council v. Ross

In this case, the court will look at whether a state law that allegedly has dramatic economic effects largely outside the state's borders is a violation of the dormant Commerce Clause in the Constitution, which bars states from passing legislation that discriminates against or excessively burdens interstate commerce.

California's Proposition 12 bans the sale of pork unless the sow from which it derived was housed with space allowances. Two agricultural associations challenging the 2018 law say almost no farms satisfy those conditions, and that the "massive costs of complying" will "fall almost exclusively on out-of-state farmers," passing them on to consumers nationwide.

Pork farmers say California raises almost no hogs but accounts for 12% of the nationwide pork consumption.

Sackett v. Environmental Protection Agency

This case is about whether the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit set forth the proper test for determining whether wetlands are "waters of the United States" under the Clean Water Act.

Michael and Chantell Sackett say a vacant lot in Idaho where they wanted to build a house has no surface water, and are fighting the EPA's administrative order denying them a permit because it contained "wetlands" that qualify as regulated "navigable waters."

The high court in 2012 ruled for the couple in a gateway issue, saying they had the right to go to court to challenge the EPA compliance order.

Fox News' William Mears contributed to this report.