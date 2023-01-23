Gov. Sununu slams Biden over classified documents mess: 'Disorganized slob' who's not leading by example

Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H., reacted to FBI investigators finding a new batch of classified documents at Biden's Delaware home, telling "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" there is no sense of accountability or transparency coming out of Washington.

GOV. CHRIS SUNUNU: The most concerning point is that the president appears to be a disorganized slob that doesn’t even know where his stuff is. I mean you’ve seen the pictures of the corvette and boxes of trash sitting behind it. Unfortunately, this is really serious stuff. We joke about it because America has kind of thrown up their hands on both sides. There is no sense of accountability or transparency or public trust. So it’s a symptom of I think a much bigger problem out of Washington.

Look, you know, you got to stay organized and treat confidential material as it needs to be treated. Both sides do. Obviously, they found files that he had as a senator, as vice president, and as president. It opens up the whole question of who else has these files. This could be a never-ending story of confidential files sitting all across the country. That is very important. So you have to get that under control. But again, it has to start from the top. He [Biden] ain’t really leading by example.