Stuart Varney: Biden is suffering from the 'slow drip of scandal'

During his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed the "sixth tranche" of classified documents found in Biden's home, arguing the president is suffering from the "slow drip of scandal" amid his mounting political difficulties.

STUART VARNEY: Why doesn't the president just say, ‘I made a mistake.’

‘Come and check all my homes for any stray documents.’

Instead, Biden is suffering from the slow drip, drip of scandal, which he seems incapable of controlling.

He has not convinced America that he really is determined to get to the bottom of it all.

In case you missed it, a sixth tranche of documents was found on Saturday.

BIDEN DOCS: WHITE HOUSE REQUESTED FBI SEARCH THAT UNCOVERED LATEST BATCH OF CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS

Now the Justice Department is considering a search of the president's beach home.

The president should say, ‘go ahead... Get on with it!’ But no...

There are plenty of fed-up Democrats. Senator Durbin says he's "lost the high ground."

Senator Manchin says the handling of the documents was "totally irresponsible."

Just as all this was unfolding, it turns out the president's chief of staff, Ron Klain, is leaving the job.

Interesting timing.

Is Klain the fall guy for the document fiasco?

HILLARY CLINTON WENT FAR BEYOND EITHER BIDEN, TRUMP IN MISHANDLING OF CLASSIFIED DOCS: FORMER DOJ OFFICIAL

Biden has been damaged politically, at the worst possible time: he's 80 years old and was about to announce his campaign for reelection.

He might like to take back his "no regrets" statement, not to mention the "corvette defense."

His political difficulties will only encourage other Democrats to make a bid of their own.

Three weeks ago, he was on a roll. Now, Biden is floundering.

The odds of him making a second White House run are rapidly diminishing.