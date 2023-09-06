Expand / Collapse search
Stuart Varney: Why are so many Americans pessimistic about our country's future?

If you try hard you could make the case things are not so bad, Varney argues

During his "My Take," Wednesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed why the vast majority of Americans feel unsettled about our nation's future, arguing that, despite some good headlines and economic data, things underneath are not all that good - and everyday people see it.

STUART VARNEY: You could, if you tried hard, make the case that things are not so bad in America. 

If you want to look on the bright side, bring up the unemployment rate, it's below 4%. 

US ECONOMY ADDS 187,000 JOBS IN AUGUST WHILE UNEMPLOYMENT RATE UNEXPECTEDLY JUMPS

Bring up job openings. Over 9 million. Even your 401(k) is not doing too badly.

President Biden speaks

President Biden speaks at a groundbreaking for an Arcosa Wind Towers Inc. manufacturing facility in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023.  (Photographer: Ramsay de Give/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

But it seems the vast majority of Americans, of all political persuasions, do not see our country or our future, as bright or positive. 

Why so pessimistic?

I turned to the New York Times, and columnist Bret Stephens. "Why So Many Americans Are So Down on Biden."

KEY FED INFLATION GAUGE ACCELERATES TO 3.3% IN JULY AS HIGH PRICES PERSIST

He says we are unsettled by what everyday people see and feel, and he's right. He's right.

Inflation. The official numbers suggest inflation is coming down, but we're still paying higher prices and we know it.

Public disorder in major Democrat cities. We're not blind.

Public schools. The chronic decline in academic standards after the Democrat-dominated teachers union shut them down in the pandemic. 

Biden and the first lady are locked in with Randi Weingarten. Our children are victims.

The border. You see migrants everywhere, and Biden does nothing.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS AVOIDING BORDER AGENTS, ‘INFILTRATING’ US INTRODUCES ‘NEW CRIMINAL ELEMENT’ 

The homeless. Biden doesn't see them, but we do.

The president's age and infirmity. We all see that too, and our concerns are brushed off.

In all these instances, what we are told contradicts what we see.

Hats off to Bret Stephens, but I think he's left something out. 

Vice President Kamala Harris. She is not mentioned. 

She should be, because, everyone knows the vice president is a heartbeat away from the Oval Office, and that is profoundly unsettling. 

