Key Fed inflation gauge accelerates to 3.3% in July as high prices persist

Fed's preferred inflation gauge ticks higher in July

GuideStone Capital Management President and CIO David Spika discusses the markets, inflation, and how the latest jobs report reflects the current state of the economy.

Housing is a key factor in driving higher core inflation: David Spika

GuideStone Capital Management President and CIO David Spika discusses the markets, inflation, and how the latest jobs report reflects the current state of the economy.

An inflation measure closely watched by the Federal Reserve ticked higher in July as steep prices continue to squeeze millions of U.S. households. 

The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index showed that consumer prices rose 0.2% from the previous month and climbed 3.3% on an annual basis, according to the Labor Department. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.