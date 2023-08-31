Key Fed inflation gauge accelerates to 3.3% in July as high prices persist
Fed's preferred inflation gauge ticks higher in July
An inflation measure closely watched by the Federal Reserve ticked higher in July as steep prices continue to squeeze millions of U.S. households.
The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index showed that consumer prices rose 0.2% from the previous month and climbed 3.3% on an annual basis, according to the Labor Department.
