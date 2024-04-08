Varney: Victor Davis Hanson is right about Biden's 'destructive' agenda

Expand / Collapse search
During his "My Take," Monday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney analyzed Victor Davis Hanson's op-ed that argues President Biden's political agenda will likely end America as we know it.

STUART VARNEY: Victor Davis Hanson is a leading conservative. 

He's an intellectual. He's articulate, and he doesn't like the way America is going. 

11 WAYS BIDEN AND HIS HANDLERS ARE HELL-BENT ON DESTROYING AMERICA

In fact, he goes so far as to say, this country is being "destroyed." His word. 

His essay is titled, "If you really wanted to destroy the U.S. then…" here's what you do.

First, he says, you would surrender our energy independence

That's what Biden did on day one. He cut back on oil, made war on coal and nuclear, restricted drilling and pipelines. 

BIDEN ADMIN CANCELS PLAN TO REFILL EMERGENCY OIL RESERVE AMID HIGH PRICES

We had energy independence. Biden destructively threw it away.

Second, print trillions of dollars. Bring on inflation. 

Impoverish working people and blame the rich and get away with it.  

Third, Hanson says, "end America's physical boundaries." That's the open border. 

Bring in 3 million illegals a year. No border, no country.

Four, destroy public trust in elections. 

CONSERVATIVE GROUPS UNLEASH INVESTMENT FOR BATTLEGROUND STATE'S ‘LARGEST-EVER’ VOTE-BY-MAIL PROGRAM

Render Election Day irrelevant, with mail-in and early balloting that can't be audited.

Five, redefine crime. You're poor, so take what you need. No consequences. 

You're rich? Tough, you deserve to have it taken from you.

Six, forget the melting pot where we unite as Americans behind common American values. 

Instead, separate out into racial, gender and sexual identity tribes, opposing the great enemy, white privilege.

Seven, abandon allies. Embrace our enemy. All for votes back home. You think America is now the shining city on the hill?

BIDEN POLICIES ARE ‘FAILING,’ MAKING AMERICA LESS SAFE, PROSPEROUS: REP. TURNER

Eight, abandon free speech. Declare free expression "hate speech."

Nine, demonize half the country, call them fascists, insurrectionists and even potential domestic terrorists. 

Division spells destruction. 

Ten, use COVID to ignore the Bill of Rights, so you can mandate vaccinations, mask wearing and quarantine. 

Never mention the origins of COVID.

Hanson lays all of this at Biden's door. It is on his watch and it has his encouragement and support. 

BIDEN TO UNVEIL NEW STUDENT LOAN HANDOUT THAT COULD SLASH DEBT FOR MILLIONS BEFORE ELECTION DAY

You may not agree with every point. You may even think that Biden is right to be doing what he's doing.

But there can be no doubt that this country has turned in a different direction. 

One that takes us away from the constitutional republic that was once a beacon of strength, unity and freedom.

Victor Davis Hanson is right.

