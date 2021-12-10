Biden policies are ‘failing,’ making America less safe, prosperous: Rep. Turner

Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, told "Mornings with Maria" Friday that Biden’s immigration, economic and foreign policies are "failing" the U.S and is poorly impacting American families.

REP. MIKE TURNER: What this shows is that this administration is failing across the board. I mean, they're failing in our immigration policy and securing our border…just ensuring our own sovereignty. They're failing when it comes to the basic checkbook issues for American families, and then they're failing on the international stage, the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.

…

Of course, you see today Putin's complete disregard for this president as he amasses his troops around Ukraine. Certainly, our allies are looking to Biden, and they're seeing from his past failure in Afghanistan… perhaps his failure here, that this president is making the world less safe. He's making America less safe, and he's certainly making America less prosperous.

