Stuart Varney: Trump is steamrolling through Republican primaries as Biden fades

During his "My Take," Wednesday "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed the state of the 2024 presidential race after Donald Trump "rolled over" his Republican opponents in Iowa and New Hampshire, and now has opened up his biggest lead ever against Biden.

STUART VARNEY: This is now Donald Trump's Republican Party.

He has rolled over all the opposition, just like he did in 2016. Here's the latest.

Nikki Haley faced no challenger in the Nevada primary, but she lost to "none of these candidates."

It's hard to come back from that.

Trump, meanwhile, will win the Nevada caucuses and take all the delegates.

Reportedly, Ronna McDaniel will no longer run the Republican National Committee after the South Carolina primary.

Trump did that. On Sunday on Fox, he called for change at the RNC.

He has real clout in Congress these days, too. He doesn't like the Senate border deal.

His opposition has a lot to do with its likely defeat.

His lead over Biden is widening. In the NBC poll, it was 47% to 42%.

That's the biggest lead he's ever had in the sixteen NBC Trump versus Biden polls.

As things stand, with Trump the almost inevitable Republican candidate and Biden insisting he's going all the way, it's looking like a guaranteed rematch nine months from now.

Is it? I'm not so sure. I say that because the president is not equipped to conduct the campaign.

He's not equipped to conduct the presidency. He is showing his age and it's getting worse.

It's painful, but this is how Biden tried to address the hostage deal:

JOE BIDEN: "There is some movement, and I don’t want to - I don’t want to - well, let me be - choose my words. There is some movement. There’s been a response from the - the - there’s been a response from the opposition, but um."

REPORTER: Hamas?

JOE BIDEN: "Yes, I’m sorry, from Hamas. But it seems to be a little over the top. We’re not sure where it is. There’s a continuing negotiation right now."

A reporter had to remind him of the name of the "opposition," as he calls it. The terrorists, Hamas.

Trump is the steamroller. Biden is not.

