Stuart Varney: Trump is storming through election season; Biden is absent in New Hampshire

During his "My Take," Monday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney analyzed a potential Biden-Trump rematch in November, arguing it's hard to see the "energized" former president failing to become the Republican nominee while Biden "stumbles" through speeches and is reduced to a write-in campaign in New Hampshire.

STUART VARNEY: It is very hard to see how Donald Trump could fail to be the Republican nominee.

If Nikki Haley surges in New Hampshire tomorrow, the race may not be over, but that's a big if.

The latest Monmouth poll has Trump with 52% support. Haley is at 34%.

This was taken before DeSantis dropped out, so he's included with 8%.

He threw his support to Trump, as did Vivek Ramaswamy, who dropped out last week.

Their voters are likely to go to Trump, further enhancing his lead.

Then it’s on to South Carolina, Haley's home state, but again, Trump already has a commanding lead.

It’s hard to see a path forward for Haley if she can't win her home state.

I don't think I'm going out on a limb when I say Trump's got this sewn up.

If it becomes a Biden versus Trump election in November, Trump's energy, and Biden's total lack of it, will be center stage.

Sure, there will be policy fights, but image is of vital importance in politics.

Think of the contrasting images. Biden is frail.

Trump is robust. In New Hampshire, Trump is engaged and energized.

He sat for an hour-long interview with Lawrence Jones of Fox and Friends.

Articulate, entertaining, and funny. If you're not a Trump hater, this guy is easy to watch.

Biden? Not so much. It is painful to watch our president stumble through a speech.

He doesn't sit for lengthy interviews because you can't do interviews via teleprompter.

And if he's not on the prompter, his handlers are terrified at what he might say.

He's been at the beach all weekend. He doesn't get back to the Oval Office until lunchtime today.

He's not on the ballot in the New Hampshire Democratic primary. That tells the story.

Trump storms through the caucuses and the primary. Biden is reduced to a write-in campaign.

