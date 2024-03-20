Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

FOX BUSINESS
Published

Varney: Trump seized control of GOP after Bernie Moreno's 'big' Ohio win

Trump unified the Republican Party; Biden is dogged by Democrats who want someone else, Varney argues

close
Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney reacts to Trump-backed candidate Bernie Moreno winning Ohios Senate primary. video

Stuart Varney: Trump seized control of GOP after Bernie Morenos big Ohio win

Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney reacts to Trump-backed candidate Bernie Moreno winning Ohios Senate primary.

During his "My Take," on Wednesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney argued that Bernie Moreno's victory in Tuesday's Ohio Senate primary proved Donald Trump is in clear control of the Republican Party, while Biden struggles with concerns about his age and faces opposition to his support for Israel.

STUART VARNEY: Here's my take on Tuesday's primaries.

First, Donald Trump clearly has a firm grip on the Republican Party. 

BERNIE MORENO TOURS 'HISTORICALLY POWERFUL' TRUMP ENDORSEMENT AFTER OHIO PRIMARY WIN 

His candidate, Bernie Moreno, won big in Ohio. He trounced the establishment guy, Matt Dolan. 

Donald Trump Bernie Moreno Ohio

45th President Donald Trump greets Ohio Republican candidate for US Senate Bernie Moreno during a rally on March 16, 2024 in Vandalia, Ohio.  (Getty Images)

Moreno now goes up against far-left Sen. Sherrod Brown.

The Republicans would love to take back a senate seat, especially if it means unseating someone so far out in the Democrats' left field. 

Sherrod Brown is really close politically to Bernie Sanders.

TRUMP ALLIES MAKE CLOSING PITCH FOR SHERROD BROWN CHALLENGER BERNIE MORENO IN OHIO SENATE RACE

Strangely, Democrats spent money supporting Moreno. 

They think they can beat a Trump candidate, but Trump has unified the Ohio Republican Party. 

He won the state's valuable 17 electoral college votes in 2020. He needs them again this year.

close
The Spectator editor-at-large Ben Domenech discusses whether Nikki Haleys voters will move to Trump on Varney & Co. video

Trumps base is much more solid than Bidens: Ben Domenech

The Spectator editor-at-large Ben Domenech discusses whether Nikki Haleys voters will move to Trump on Varney & Co.

President Biden won all the Democratic primaries Tuesday, but he's dogged by write-ins who want somebody else. 

Opposition to him centers on his support for Israel. 

Even though Biden has caved to pressure and publicly called for a cease-fire, 10% of Democratic primary voters in Kansas supported a line on the ballot saying, "none of the names shown."

MICHIGAN'S ‘UNCOMMITTED’ PROTEST VOTE IS A THREAT TO BIDEN'S CAMPAIGN: VARNEY

In Ohio, 13% voted for Dean Philips, who, before he dropped out, publicly stated that Biden is too old. 

That is a persistent problem. It surfaced again. The age issue won't go away.

close
WARNING-Graphic Footage: Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, breaks down concerns about the presidents age on Maria Bartiromos Wall Street. video

Rep. Pat Fallon: The White House cant spin the fact that Biden is an old 81

WARNING-Graphic Footage: Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, breaks down concerns about the presidents age on Maria Bartiromos Wall Street.

A brief note on Chicago. It seems that entrenched politicians remain entrenched. 

They may be responsible for Chicago's mess, but voters don't seem to care.

Danny Davis is 82 years old. He has represented his Chicago district for 28 years. He was re-elected in a landslide.

DEMOCRATS CAN'T STAND THAT MIGRANTS ARE ‘ILLEGAL’: VARNEY

And Jesus Garcia won easily. He's also represented Chicago for years. 

He got mad at Biden for using the word "illegal."

I bring this up because if you thought angry Chicago folks would get rid of Democrat incumbents, forget it.

FOR MORE FOX BUSINESS CLICK HERE