Varney: Trump seized control of GOP after Bernie Moreno's 'big' Ohio win

During his "My Take," on Wednesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney argued that Bernie Moreno's victory in Tuesday's Ohio Senate primary proved Donald Trump is in clear control of the Republican Party, while Biden struggles with concerns about his age and faces opposition to his support for Israel.

STUART VARNEY: Here's my take on Tuesday's primaries.

First, Donald Trump clearly has a firm grip on the Republican Party.

His candidate, Bernie Moreno, won big in Ohio. He trounced the establishment guy, Matt Dolan.

Moreno now goes up against far-left Sen. Sherrod Brown.

The Republicans would love to take back a senate seat, especially if it means unseating someone so far out in the Democrats' left field.

Sherrod Brown is really close politically to Bernie Sanders.

Strangely, Democrats spent money supporting Moreno.

They think they can beat a Trump candidate, but Trump has unified the Ohio Republican Party.

He won the state's valuable 17 electoral college votes in 2020. He needs them again this year.

President Biden won all the Democratic primaries Tuesday, but he's dogged by write-ins who want somebody else.

Opposition to him centers on his support for Israel.

Even though Biden has caved to pressure and publicly called for a cease-fire, 10% of Democratic primary voters in Kansas supported a line on the ballot saying, "none of the names shown."

In Ohio, 13% voted for Dean Philips, who, before he dropped out, publicly stated that Biden is too old.

That is a persistent problem. It surfaced again. The age issue won't go away.

A brief note on Chicago. It seems that entrenched politicians remain entrenched.

They may be responsible for Chicago's mess, but voters don't seem to care.

Danny Davis is 82 years old. He has represented his Chicago district for 28 years. He was re-elected in a landslide.

And Jesus Garcia won easily. He's also represented Chicago for years.

He got mad at Biden for using the word "illegal."

I bring this up because if you thought angry Chicago folks would get rid of Democrat incumbents, forget it.

