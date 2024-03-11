Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

FOX BUSINESS
Published

Stuart Varney: Democrats can't stand that migrants are 'illegal'

Biden apologized for using the term 'illegal,' meanwhile Trump met with Laken Riley's parents, Varney says

close
Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney criticized Biden after he apologized for using the term illegal to describe Laken Rileys alleged killer. video

Stuart Varney: Democrats cant stand that migrants are illegal

Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney criticized Biden after he apologized for using the term illegal to describe Laken Rileys alleged killer.

During his "My Take," Monday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney chastised Biden for apologizing to the "undocumented" community for calling the migrant who allegedly killed Laken Riley an "illegal." 

STUART VARNEY: On Thursday during his State of the Union message, the president referred to the migrant who allegedly killed Lake Riley, as an "illegal."

On Friday, he actually apologized for using that word. 

BIDEN SAYS HE REGRETS USING ‘ILLEGAL’ TO DESCRIBE LAKEN RILEY MURDER SUSPECT DURING STATE OF THE UNION

He did not apologize to the parents of Laken Riley for getting their daughter's name wrong. 

US President Joe Biden, during a State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, March 7, 2024.  (Photographer: Shawn Thew/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

No, he apologized to the "undocumented" community. 

Imagine that. 

A young woman is murdered, and the President of the United States apologizes for using what the left thinks is the wrong word to describe the alleged killer. 

DEMOCRATS ANGERED AT BIDEN AFTER HE CALLS LAKEN RILEY'S ALLEGED KILLER AN ‘ILLEGAL’

He says he "will not treat any of these people with disrespect." 

It seems like the world has turned upside down, doesn't it? Wait, it gets worse. 

In that interview with MSNBC referring to migrants, he said, "They built the country."

close
Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, discusses expectations for Bidens State of the Union address on Varney & Co. video

Biden is culpable in Laken Riley's death: Rep. Chip Roy

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, discusses expectations for Bidens State of the Union address on Varney & Co.

That is nonsense. Millions of illegals did not build this country. 

Millions of legal immigrants helped build the country. Biden is deliberately confusing the two. 

If millions of illegals are building the country, as he suggests, then his open border is a wonderful thing. 

BIDEN TORCHES FOR CLAIMING ‘UNDOCUMENTED’ IMMIGRANTS ‘BUILT THIS COUNTRY’

Keep them coming. He is appeasing the left. 

They can't stand the idea that migrants are illegal and shouldn't be here. 

When they object, Biden brings his language into line and apologizes for saying that dreadful word.

Donald Trump Iowa Caucuses

45th U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a caucus night watch party in Des Moines, Iowa. (Getty Images / Getty Images)

And what was Donald Trump doing? 

He was meeting with Laken Riley's family and promising to build a wall and end the invasion. 

He called the alleged killer a "monster."

FOR MORE FOX BUSINESS CLICK HERE