Stuart Varney: Democrats can't stand that migrants are 'illegal'

During his "My Take," Monday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney chastised Biden for apologizing to the "undocumented" community for calling the migrant who allegedly killed Laken Riley an "illegal."

STUART VARNEY: On Thursday during his State of the Union message, the president referred to the migrant who allegedly killed Lake Riley, as an "illegal."

On Friday, he actually apologized for using that word.

He did not apologize to the parents of Laken Riley for getting their daughter's name wrong.

No, he apologized to the "undocumented" community.

Imagine that.

A young woman is murdered, and the President of the United States apologizes for using what the left thinks is the wrong word to describe the alleged killer.

He says he "will not treat any of these people with disrespect."

It seems like the world has turned upside down, doesn't it? Wait, it gets worse.

In that interview with MSNBC referring to migrants, he said, "They built the country."

That is nonsense. Millions of illegals did not build this country.

Millions of legal immigrants helped build the country. Biden is deliberately confusing the two.

If millions of illegals are building the country, as he suggests, then his open border is a wonderful thing.

Keep them coming. He is appeasing the left.

They can't stand the idea that migrants are illegal and shouldn't be here.

When they object, Biden brings his language into line and apologizes for saying that dreadful word.

And what was Donald Trump doing?

He was meeting with Laken Riley's family and promising to build a wall and end the invasion.

He called the alleged killer a "monster."

