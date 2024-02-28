Expand / Collapse search
Stuart Varney: Michigan's 'uncommitted' protest vote is a threat to Biden's campaign

If Biden loses Michigan to Trump, he loses the 2024 presidential election, Varney argues

During his "My Take," Wednesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney argued that Michigan's "uncommitted" protest vote against President Biden is a sign of a "badly split" Democratic Party and could affect the president's policy toward Israel.

STUART VARNEY: The big headline from the Michigan primaries was not Trump's runaway victory or Haley's 5th consecutive loss.

It was the Democrats' "uncommitted" vote.

JAMES CARVILLE FRETS OVER ‘UNCOMMITTED’ PROTEST VOTE AGAINST BIDEN IN MICHIGAN

It was huge, far higher than expected. That is a threat to Biden's campaign. 

President Joe Biden speaking

President Biden speaks about the February Jobs Report in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on March 10, 2023. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

It’s a sign of a badly split Democratic Party and, possibly, it will affect Biden's policy toward Israel.

Earlier this week, Michigan's Democratic governor suggested the "uncommitted" might get 10,000 votes.

Not all the ballots have yet been counted, but the "uncommitted" tally is already well over 100,000, 13% of the vote.

BLACK MALE VOTERS IN MICHIGAN FRUSTRATED BY BIDEN CITE MILLIONS SENT TO UKRAINE

In heavily Arab-American Hamtramck, 56% wrote "uncommitted." In Dearborn, 61%.

Biden also has to worry about the youth vote, which increasingly opposes Israel.

In the college town of Ann Arbor, one-third voted "uncommitted."

The discontent is not going away. Many of the states with upcoming primaries have space for write-ins.

Minnesota votes next week, and an "uncommitted" write-in campaign has already started.

The Democrats are badly split. Most support Israel, but a vocal minority does not.

BIDEN SAYS ISRAEL READY FOR RAMADAN CEASEFIRE, HAMAS NONCOMMITTAL

How long before Biden is forced to change policy to protect his campaign?

He's already tried. At an ice cream store, he blurts out hopes for a ceasefire. 

As if that would influence the Michigan vote. It did not. So what's next? 

Joe Biden Seth Meters ice cream

U.S. President Joe Biden answers a question from a member of the news media as he and Seth Meyers visit Van Leeuwen Ice Cream in downtown New York, U.S. February 26, 2024. REUTERS/Leah Millis (Reuters Photos)

Desert Israel to gain favor with the progressives back home? 

Bash Netanyahu for going after Hamas terrorists? Biden is desperate.

He won Michigan by 150,000 in 2020. 

MICHIGAN WORKER WHO CONFRONTED BIDEN DESCRIBES HEATED EXCHANGE: HE 'WENT OFF THE DEEP END'

But he's got trouble in that state with his energy policy, the failing electric vehicle push, the migrants, and now over 100,000 voters reject him. 

If he loses Michigan, he loses the election.

