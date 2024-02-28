Stuart Varney: Michigan's 'uncommitted' protest vote is a threat to Biden's campaign

During his "My Take," Wednesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney argued that Michigan's "uncommitted" protest vote against President Biden is a sign of a "badly split" Democratic Party and could affect the president's policy toward Israel.

STUART VARNEY: The big headline from the Michigan primaries was not Trump's runaway victory or Haley's 5th consecutive loss.

It was the Democrats' "uncommitted" vote.

It was huge, far higher than expected. That is a threat to Biden's campaign.

It’s a sign of a badly split Democratic Party and, possibly, it will affect Biden's policy toward Israel.

Earlier this week, Michigan's Democratic governor suggested the "uncommitted" might get 10,000 votes.

Not all the ballots have yet been counted, but the "uncommitted" tally is already well over 100,000, 13% of the vote.

In heavily Arab-American Hamtramck, 56% wrote "uncommitted." In Dearborn, 61%.

Biden also has to worry about the youth vote, which increasingly opposes Israel.

In the college town of Ann Arbor, one-third voted "uncommitted."

The discontent is not going away. Many of the states with upcoming primaries have space for write-ins.

Minnesota votes next week, and an "uncommitted" write-in campaign has already started.

The Democrats are badly split. Most support Israel, but a vocal minority does not.

How long before Biden is forced to change policy to protect his campaign?

He's already tried. At an ice cream store, he blurts out hopes for a ceasefire.

As if that would influence the Michigan vote. It did not. So what's next?

Desert Israel to gain favor with the progressives back home?

Bash Netanyahu for going after Hamas terrorists? Biden is desperate.

He won Michigan by 150,000 in 2020.

But he's got trouble in that state with his energy policy, the failing electric vehicle push, the migrants, and now over 100,000 voters reject him.

If he loses Michigan, he loses the election.

